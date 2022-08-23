Buying or Selling the Mets as NYC's Best World Series Threat over Struggling Yankees

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Though New York's two baseball teams play in the largest media market in the country and have often had payrolls to match, the two teams have historically occupied two very different roles within the baseball-mad city: Big brother and little brother.

Yankee fans either relish the role or they're just downright apathetic toward Mets fans. Why should they care about the Mets when the team they root for has won 27 World Series championships?

Mets fans despise the designation.

While you have to admire the Flushing faithful's level of loyalty, it's probably an accurate description of the dynamic that exists between the two teams and their respective fanbases. Even when the Mets went to the World Series in 2015 they were unable to change that narrative. A few years later, Noah Syndergaard declared New York a Mets town and the team hasn't made the playoffs since.

If ever there was a year to flip the script, it's this year. The Mets are all but assured to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They hold a 3.0-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Yankees have struggled in the second half, despite splashy additions such as outfielder Andrew Benintendi, relievers Scott Efross and Lou Trivino and right-handed starter Frankie Montas. Their lead in the AL East has dwindled from 15.5 games on July 8 to 8.0 games.

What kind of world are we living in when the Mets are quite possibly the least-chaotic team on the East Coast and the Yankees are drastically underperforming? Up is down, down is up and the little brother has suddenly grown up.

With Montas set to face Taijuan Walker in the series finale Tuesday night, let's look at how each team got here and which one has a better chance of reaching the World Series.

An Amazin'ly Good Season

It used to feel like the Mets couldn't get anything right. Even when they tried, something would always go spectacularly wrong. And it certainly appeared as though that trend would continue when the club started the season without Jacob deGrom and Scherzer went down with a strained oblique in late May.

But the Mets started the week with the second-best record in the league behind the Los Angeles Dodgers—the team that owner Steve Cohen has said he would like to emulate. Scherzer and deGrom have been dominant, though it is concerning that deGrom's Tuesday start is being pushed back. Still, the Mets have one of the best one-two-three punches in the National League with those two and Chris Bassitt.

There are no official power rankings when it comes to walkout songs for closers, but if there were, closer Edwin Diaz might top that ranking. Officially, the song is called "Narco" by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, but it's more informally referred to as "the trumpet song" around Queens. Clearly, it's working for Diaz, who has converted 28 saves in 31 opportunities, just one behind league leaders Josh Hader, Taylor Rogers and Kenley Jansen.

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Shortstop Francisco Lindor had a rough start in New York but now looks more like the player he was in Cleveland. He's been a top-10 player all season, he has the third-best fWAR since the All-Star break and has hit .353 with five home runs since that time span. Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso can't stop hitting as well.

But the biggest change for the Mets has come off the field. A year ago, Cohen discovered just how challenging it is to change a culture. The overhaul started when he bought the team in 2020, but we're finally seeing the results of management and coaching changes.

Buck Showalter has been the adult in the room the Mets have badly needed. People in the organization have said Showalter has instilled a culture of accountability. Players understand and respect this and respect his authority. Showalter is the voice that goes from the clubhouse to the front office and from the clubhouse to the fans. A singular voice means the messages are no longer muddled.

The Mets have also gained leadership from players such as Scherzer. A World Series-winning veteran like that brings invaluable experience. In recent seasons, the Mets had a lot of dominant personalities but were devoid of a true clubhouse leader. It showed in the way various factions divided the clubhouse.

Now, they have both in Scherzer, a player who commands the respect of the whole group.

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Of course, there have been some downs this season as well. The defense has been fine, but it's not a strength. Catcher James McCann has been injured and ineffective at the plate. Carlos Carrasco is hurt, the bullpen is down a key reliever in Drew Smith and the infield is down two third basemen with utility man Luis Guillorme and Eduardo Escobar both injured.

However, their injuries paved the way for third base prospect Brett Baty to come up to the big leagues and he homered in his first at-bat. The bullpen, which has been short on quality left-handers as of late, got a boost from one who was working at a bank in Omaha a year ago. Nate Fisher helped the Mets in a 10-9 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday with three scoreless innings.

How long can this period of prosperity last? Well, it's possible it lasts through the regular season considering they have the second-easiest schedule remaining.

Free-Falling Out of Contention

Lindor's fWAR is nice and all, but Aaron Judge has arguably been the best player in baseball all season. The Yankees have the best defense in baseball, which a stark contrast from last season when the objective was to be able to hit their way past mistakes. But they can still hit and the lineup will get a boost when Giancarlo Stanton returns later this week.

They also have a passionate, respected manager in Aaron Boone. But Boone needs to do something to right the ship because it's been sinking in August.

The bullpen, once the strength of this team, has taken a few hits lately with Albert Abreu and Efross both hitting the injured list. The rotation doesn't look as strong as it once did without Luis Severino, who remains on the 60-day injured list with a strained right lat, and the Jordan Montgomery trade remains befuddling. Harrison Bader, the outfielder he was traded for, remains sidelined with plantar fasciitis.

Meanwhile, Montgomery tossed a complete game one-hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night. Ouch.

Gerrit Cole is still a bonafide ace and he's the type of pitcher who can fire up a team every five days. But he shouldn't have to shoulder that load on a team full of All-Stars.

Judge might be an MVP candidate but he hasn't been getting a ton of help as of late and teams are pitching around him. The offense has been lifeless in August with the pinstripe hitters putting up just a .648 OPS, the seventh-worst mark in the league.

However, there have been signs of life: The Yankees scored eight runs over their last two games and Judge hit his league-leading 47th homer of the season Monday night. Maybe Scherzer should have tried pitching around him.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Bronx Bombers had a 3.08 ERA before the All-Star break and now it's over 4.00. Fans loudly booed owner Hal Steinbrenner and longtime general manager Brian Cashman when they were on the field for Paul O'Neill's number retirement ceremony Sunday. They've gone 11-20 over the second half of the season and just 5-14 in the month of August.

It's not uncommon for teams to slump in the summer, but it does seem shocking for a team that was on pace for 122 wins earlier this season. If you're looking for something positive, it's worth noting that the 2017 Dodgers went 1-15 from August-September and still reached the World Series. The 2000 Yankees went 3-13 late in the season, only to reach the World Series and defeat… well, the Mets.

Time to Buy the Mets

It's entirely possible that we are headed toward another postseason Subway Series. The role reversal isn't yet complete with both teams leading their respective divisions and the Mets still behind by a whopping 25 championships, but this baseball-crazed city is the center of the baseball universe right now.

And if you're asking me which one of these teams has the best chance to make it to the end? I'm going with the hot hand and saying the Mets. No, it's not because the Yankees are slumping, and yes, much of this is dependent on the health of deGrom. It's because the club is doing the right things and has installed the right systems and personnel.

This might be the year where it all pays off.