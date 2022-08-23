Biggest Questions That Still Need to Be Answered in Final Week of 2022 NFL Preseason

8 of 8

Keeping Jimmy Garoppolo on the 2022 roster doesn't make financial sense for the 49ers. (Icon Sportswire)

The Ravens will be happy to have Jackson on the roster this season. San Francisco insists that it feels the same way about 2021 starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

"We're happy to keep Jimmy. We're happy to have him on the roster. And if that's the case, then that's the case," 49ers CEO Jed York told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.

Is anyone really buying it? The team is moving forward with 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance as its starting quarterback. It also has Nate Sudfeld on the roster and little apparent use for Garoppolo.

"When the other 89 men on the San Francisco roster are practicing outside, Garoppolo is usually inside, or on his way home," Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote last week. "I heard he does not have a playbook, does not attend quarterback or team meetings and barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese."

This feels like a ploy by York to drum up some trade interest, with the insinuation being that interested teams better make an offer because the 49ers won't outright release Jimmy G.

However, actually carrying Garoppolo on the roster would be problematic. He's set to carry a cap hit of roughly $27 million, with only $2 million of that in dead money. The 49ers, meanwhile, have less than $1 million in cap space. While the team would prefer to get something back in a trade, there's plenty of value in cutting Garoppolo, which would save more than $25 million off the cap.

The question is whether San Francisco is willing to keep Garoppolo as an in-season trade chip. Theoretically, his value will increase if a contender loses its starter during the regular season.

The other question is whether a team will make an offer in order to jump the market or whether every potentially interested team will call San Francisco's bluff. We should have at least some clarity on Garoppolo's future by the August 30 cutdown deadline.

*Cap and contract information via Spotrac.