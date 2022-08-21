FedEx Cup Standings 2022: Points, Playoff Standings After BMW Championship

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Patrick Cantlay will try to replicate the same path he took to the FedEx Cup title last season.

Cantlay won the BMW Championship for the second straight season on Sunday. He edged out Scott Stallings by one shot at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware.

Cantlay used a fortuitous bounce over the bunker on his tee shot on the 17th hole that led to birdie. He finished off the victory with a par on the 18th hole.

The win allowed Cantlay to become the first golfer to repeat his title at a FedEx Cup event in 16 years.

The only difference between Cantlay's run to the FedEx Cup from last season is that he will not enter the Tour Championship in first place in the overall standings.

Scottie Scheffler holds the lead in the FedEx Cup standings, which means he will start with the best score at the Tour Championship next weekend.

The other major development to come from Wilmington featured Adam Scott, who used a tie for fifth to jump over the cut line and qualify for the Tour Championship.

Scott and Aaron Wise were the last two golfers on the right side of the bubble and will go into the Tour Championship in 29th and 30th places.

Updated FedEx Cup Standings

1. Scottie Scheffler - 4,205 points

2. Patrick Cantlay - 4,129

3. Will Zalatoris - 3,680

4. Xander Schauffele - 2,824

5. Sam Burns - 2,604

6. Cameron Smith - 2,547

7. Rory McIlroy - 2,413

8. Tony Finau - 2,375

9. Sepp Straka - 2,224

10. Sungjae Im - 2,200

Full standings can be found here on PGATour.com.

Cantlay produced his second straight win at the BMW Championship to move into second place in the FedEx Cup standings.

Cantlay used a final-round 69 to hold off a handful of contenders that made runs at the lead throughout Sunday's round.

Cantlay finished off the win with a bit of luck on the 17th hole. His tee shot appeared to be headed for the bunker, but it bounced over the sand and into a terrific spot where he could hit an approach shot to set up a birdie putt.

The reigning FedEx Cup champion then finished off the victory with a par on the 18th hole to remain one shot ahead of Scott Stallings.

Stallings produced the biggest improvement in the FedEx Cup standings, as he went from 46th to 12th with his second-place finish. He was able to jump half the Tour Championship qualifiers because the points associated with each finishing position are quadrupled in the postseason.

Four golfers ended up leaping the cut line to make it to East Lake Golf Club next week. K.H. Lee moved up seven spots to 26th, Adam Scott made a 16-spot jump to 29th and Aaron Wise boosted himself from 31st to 30th. Wise beat out Shane Lowry by 18 points.

J.J. Spaun, Joohyung Kim, Davis Riley and Kevin Kisner fell out of the top 30 with their respective performances in Delaware. Kisner experienced the biggest drop of the group from 28th to 38th.

The 30 golfers headed to the Tour Championship will start in an adjusted scoring format with Scheffler owning a lead on the entire field.

Scheffler will start the tournament at 10-under with Cantlay two shots back. Zalatoris will begin the event in third at seven-under, Xander Schauffele will be fourth at six-under and Sam Burns will be fifth at five-under.

The rest of the Tour Championship field will be assigned scores in groups of five. For example, Nos. 6-10 will start together at four-under and so on.