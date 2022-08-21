UFC's Dana White Wants Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 in England; Eyes Wembley

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

UFC President Dana White is looking for a big audience in a third bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

White told reporters after Edwards' stunning win Saturday at UFC 278 that he wants the trilogy matchup to take place in England, with Wembley Stadium considered a possibility, per Mike Bohn of USA Today.

Edwards is just the second English fighter to win a UFC belt and said Saturday he wants his title defense in his home country:

The 30-year-old lost his first match against Usman in 2015 but earned the rematch win Saturday with a knockout in the final minute of the fifth round.

Edwards has been on a tear since his first loss to Usman, winning 10 of 11 bouts with one no-contest.

Usman was even better with 15 straight wins entering Saturday, ranked the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. He had six successful title defenses after winning the welterweight belt in 2019.

It makes another bout between the two a no-brainer, with Usman looking to redeem himself after his second career loss and first in the UFC.

Wembley Stadium would certainly represent a memorable venue with 90,000 seats, although the weather could be a factor in an outside event.

"I’m scared to go outside, and I’m definitely scared to go outside in England," White said.

Regardless of the location, the third battle will undoubtedly be one of the most highly anticipated UFC matchups in years.