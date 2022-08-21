Bears' Soldier Field to Have New Grass for Season Opener vs. 49ers Following Concerns

Bears' Soldier Field to Have New Grass for Season Opener vs. 49ers Following ConcernsAugust 21, 2022
The current roster isn't the only reason for concern for the Chicago Bears.
The grass at Soldier Field has been the target of plenty of criticism this offseason, especially ahead of the Aug. 13 preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. There are now plans in place to fix it before the Sept. 11 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
"Long-planned full resodding of the field is scheduled for early September using a new Bermuda grass system requested by the Bears," Soldier Field management said in a statement, per Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times.
JC Tretter @JCTretter
The NFL said that this field met minimum testing standards. We clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new testing metrics looking at the performance and safety of every field. The NFL can and should do better. <a href="https://t.co/Vh1NDgLQBk">pic.twitter.com/Vh1NDgLQBk</a>
The MLS' Chicago Fire also play in the stadium that holds concerts and events as well.
"I'm just glad it was better than earlier this week because that wasn't the best," quarterback Justin Fields told reporters after the game against the Chiefs.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos even revealed he sought out poorly maintained public parks in Florida during the offseason to simulate what playing at Soldier Field was like.
All of this comes as team officials are looking to move the Bears to nearby Arlington Heights, Illinois, while Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed plans to renovate Soldier Field and keep the team inside the city.