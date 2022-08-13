Twitter Slams Condition of Bears' Soldier Field Ahead of Preseason Opener vs. Chiefs

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It appears to be preseason for the grounds crew at Soldier Field as well.

The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Before the game got underway, the state of the turf at their home stadium was a topic of conversation.

Free-agent offensive lineman JC Tretter, who's also the president of the NFL Players Association, was among the voices calling the field unacceptable:

Elton John played a concert at Soldier Field on Aug. 5, which is presumably the reason the grass looks to be in such a dire state. Assembling and taking down a performance stage can cause obvious problems for a grass surface.

Still, you'd think enough time had passed for the stadium crew to make the necessary alterations to the turf.

The images of the field will likely serve as a symbol for the attitude of Bears ownership toward Soldier Field.

Team officials are looking to move the team to Arlington Heights, Illinois, a suburb northwest of downtown Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot brought forward multiple proposals to renovate Soldier Field, including constructing a dome over the venue, to make it more appealing for the Bears.

The team made it clear Lightfoot's attempts did little to alter the plans for Arlington Heights. Saturday isn't exactly a good sign of how the Bears' stewardship of Soldier Field will unfold until they get their new stadium.