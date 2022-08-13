X

    Twitter Slams Condition of Bears' Soldier Field Ahead of Preseason Opener vs. Chiefs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 13, 2022

    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    It appears to be preseason for the grounds crew at Soldier Field as well.

    The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Before the game got underway, the state of the turf at their home stadium was a topic of conversation.

    Free-agent offensive lineman JC Tretter, who's also the president of the NFL Players Association, was among the voices calling the field unacceptable:

    Jason Lieser @JasonLieser

    This is not photoshop. This is what the field actually looks like today. <a href="https://t.co/NCtRAJxYWK">pic.twitter.com/NCtRAJxYWK</a>

    JC Tretter @JCTretter

    The NFL said that this field met minimum testing standards. We clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new testing metrics looking at the performance and safety of every field. The NFL can and should do better. <a href="https://t.co/Vh1NDgLQBk">pic.twitter.com/Vh1NDgLQBk</a>

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    Not acceptable for the NFL <a href="https://t.co/h9D3yjaX6I">https://t.co/h9D3yjaX6I</a>

    Julz Rulz @hagalicious813

    Did they have pony rides at Soldier Field lately?<br>🗑 <a href="https://t.co/AxEz6xnyN2">pic.twitter.com/AxEz6xnyN2</a>

    Vinnie Parise @VinnieParise

    • Soldier Field turf is disgusting<br>• Bears offense 3 and out<br>• Chiefs offense is magical <br><br>Football is BACK! 🏈

    David Kaplan @thekapman

    The Soldier Field turf is embarrassing. Yep, just put a dome over it. That’ll fix everything. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArlingtonHeightsHereWeCome?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArlingtonHeightsHereWeCome</a>

    Timothy Burke @bubbaprog

    Soldier Field grass looking like November, despite above-average rainfall and below-average temperature for Chicago in July.

    Jason Lieser @JasonLieser

    North end of Soldier Field looks like the paint sample wall at Home Depot. The grass is every shade of green or brown you can imagine. Little bit of "Rusty Sage," some "Autumn Moss" and even a few spots of "Dirty Lake Water Brown."

    Sam Dekker @dekker

    Everything the Bears/Soldier Field related is hilarious. Like every year <a href="https://t.co/HIHC3zWkse">https://t.co/HIHC3zWkse</a>

    Aaron Ladd @aaronladd0

    seeing that Soldier Field playing surface: <a href="https://t.co/18tgEj28uY">pic.twitter.com/18tgEj28uY</a>

    Chris Boghossian @ChrisBoghossian

    Damn, the amount of sand flying up from the Soldier Field turf is absolutely ridiculous -- and embarrassing. <br><br>Arlington Heights, here they come. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>

    Elton John played a concert at Soldier Field on Aug. 5, which is presumably the reason the grass looks to be in such a dire state. Assembling and taking down a performance stage can cause obvious problems for a grass surface.

    Still, you'd think enough time had passed for the stadium crew to make the necessary alterations to the turf.

    The images of the field will likely serve as a symbol for the attitude of Bears ownership toward Soldier Field.

    Team officials are looking to move the team to Arlington Heights, Illinois, a suburb northwest of downtown Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot brought forward multiple proposals to renovate Soldier Field, including constructing a dome over the venue, to make it more appealing for the Bears.

