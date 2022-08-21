Dana White Says He Had 'Deal' for Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski to Join Raiders in 2020

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski could have donned the Silver and Black in 2020 and 2021, but apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden wasn't too fond of the idea.

UFC President Dana White said Saturday during an appearance on UFC 278 with The Gronks on ESPN that he had a deal done for Brady and Gronkowski to join the Raiders in 2020 but Gruden "blew the deal up":

"I'm the one... I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders and it was almost a done deal. And at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn't want him and all hell broke loose man. It was crazy, and Brady was already looking at houses and it wasn't being said yet that Gronk was coming. So, Las Vegas would have had Brady and Gronk the year that the Bucs won the Super Bowl, except Gruden blew the deal up."

