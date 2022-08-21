Tua Tagovailoa, 'Promising' Dolphins Offense Praised by Twitter vs. Raiders

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

After sitting several starters in the team's preseason opener last week, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel showcased many of the team's key players in Saturday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

All eyes have been on Tua Tagovailoa dating back to organized team activities in June. The third-year quarterback was on the field for the first two offensive series. He finished 6-of-8 for 58 yards.

Even though the two drives resulted in a punt and a field goal, optimism was high for what the offense can be with Tagovailoa in McDaniel's system.

One Dolphins fan was so enthusiastic about the team that they predicted an undefeated regular season while also tagging Tagovailoa to make sure he sees it:

On a more serious note, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post did note that Tagovailoa looked to be taking more control of things on the sidelines with the coaching staff and teammates:

Miami's rushing attack didn't do much to help Tagovailoa and the offense. It gained three yards on five carries during the first two offensive possessions. Tagovailoa was also let down by Mike Gesicki on a third-down pass on the opening drive.

It's important to note that Tagovailoa didn't have his full complement of playmakers on the field. Tyreek Hill was originally scheduled to play, even coming out for warm-ups in pads, but he didn't have his pads on when he came out prior to the opening kickoff.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and left tackle Terron Armstead also sat out against the Raiders.

McDaniel and Hill have been doing an excellent job of building up Tagovailoa leading up to the regular season. Hill has called the former Alabama star "the most accurate QB in the NFL."

Earlier this week, during an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, McDaniel said Tagovailoa throws "the most accurate, catchable ball I've ever seen."

While that level of accuracy may not have been on full display against the Raiders, Tagovailoa looking effective in his first game action of the preseason without his top two receivers and starting left tackle is an encouraging sign going forward.