Titans' Malik Willis Touted as 'Definition of Dynamic' by Twitter in Preseason Start

Silas Walker/Getty Images

After an exciting preseason debut, Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis showed more of his upside Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The rookie went 6-of-15 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown in the first half, adding 42 rushing yards on five attempts.

His touchdown came at the end of just a 19-yard drive, though it was enough to show what he can do:

It came after another impressive drive in the second quarter where Willis had his full skill set on display.

Willis had struggled with defensive pressure early, taking two sacks and forcing early throws.

The limited time led to notable issues in the passing attack:

The Titans punted or turned it over on downs in each of the first five series, while Willis' inaccuracy caused issues on third and fourth down.

Even with the inefficiency, there were still plenty of positives from the high-upside quarterback in his second NFL appearance:

The flashes with his arm and legs are enough for Titans fans to dream about a bright future with Willis under center.

The 2022 third-round draft pick totaled 38 rushing yards and a touchdown in his first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, adding 107 passing yards on just 11 attempts. The second game allowed him to face more first-team players after getting the start, but he still found a way to shine.

The former Liberty star should get one more chance in Week 3 of the preseason against the Arizona Cardinals.