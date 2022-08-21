Titans' Malik Willis Touted as 'Definition of Dynamic' by Twitter in Preseason Start

Titans' Malik Willis Touted as 'Definition of Dynamic' by Twitter in Preseason StartAugust 21, 2022
After an exciting preseason debut, Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis showed more of his upside Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The rookie went 6-of-15 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown in the first half, adding 42 rushing yards on five attempts.
His touchdown came at the end of just a 19-yard drive, though it was enough to show what he can do:
NFL
That rookie connection! @malikwillis with a dart to @ChigTweets for the TD!
It came after another impressive drive in the second quarter where Willis had his full skill set on display.
NFL
@malikwillis side arm for a 1st down! 💪
PewterReport
#Titans QB Willis has been showcasing his dual-threat potential against the #Bucs. Runs of 10 and 25 yards along with an 11-yard completion bring them to the redzone.
Steve Layman
#Titans get a 32 yard field goal from Randy Bullock to cap a 13-play, 78-yard drive. There was some really nice stuff there from Willis after some struggles early. Saw a bit of the arm strength, speed and creativity that has people high on him.
Willis had struggled with defensive pressure early, taking two sacks and forcing early throws.
The limited time led to notable issues in the passing attack:
The Titans punted or turned it over on downs in each of the first five series, while Willis' inaccuracy caused issues on third and fourth down.
Even with the inefficiency, there were still plenty of positives from the high-upside quarterback in his second NFL appearance:
TURRON DAVENPORT
Here's a look at the dots from Malik Willis' completion to start the last offensive series. Good timing from snap to throw, an area for improvement from last week. #Titans
The flashes with his arm and legs are enough for Titans fans to dream about a bright future with Willis under center.
The 2022 third-round draft pick totaled 38 rushing yards and a touchdown in his first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, adding 107 passing yards on just 11 attempts. The second game allowed him to face more first-team players after getting the start, but he still found a way to shine.
The former Liberty star should get one more chance in Week 3 of the preseason against the Arizona Cardinals.