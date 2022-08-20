Bears Rumors: Jaquan Brisker Expected to Play Week 1 After Surgery on Wrist Injury

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Chicago Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker still has a chance to play Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers despite recently undergoing surgery to repair a thumb injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The news comes after Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Saturday that Brisker is dealing with a right-hand injury and that there is no timetable for his return.

Brisker did not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks and hasn't practiced since the team's preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 13, when he suffered the injury.

The 23-year-old made a solid impression against the Chiefs, totaling four tackles, including a tackle for a loss, and a pass breakup.

"The tackling, deflecting the ball," Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said of Brisker's performance against the Chiefs, per NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Shrock. "I think he should've had maybe a takeaway or two. He was high-energy. Man, he likes to hit. I really liked that aggressive style for him, how he's playing right now."

The Bears selected Brisker in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Penn State, where he starred for three seasons. During the 2021 campaign, he posted two interceptions, 63 tackles, six tackles for a loss, five pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Brisker is slated to be Chicago's starting strong safety this season opposite veteran Eddie Jackson. However, if he's not able to play against the 49ers come Week 1, Dane Cruikshank and Davontae Harris should see more playing time.