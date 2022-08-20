WWE Reportedly Pushed for TV-14 Rating to Stop Censoring Fan Chants

Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Fan chants are reportedly playing a role in WWE's desire to switch the rating of its product from PG to TV-14.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Thirsty for News), one reason for WWE wanting to move to TV-14 is so it doesn't have to edit out vulgar fan chants any longer.

Alvarez specifically mentioned this week's NXT Heatwave show on USA Network, which featured multiple instances of WWE having to mute the sound in order to prevent the chants from being heard by television viewers.

Last month, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News) reported that USA Network sent out an internal memo about Raw and NXT moving to a TV-14 rating.

Meltzer noted that the memo was sent out early and that it was unclear when the changes would take effect. To this point, all WWE programming remains PG.

WWE initially switched to a TV-14 rating in 1997, which was the start of arguably the most successful time in pro wrestling history, known as the Attitude Era.

The product remained TV-14 for the next 11 years before getting changed back to PG in 2008 to appeal to a younger audience and appease sponsors.

Reports of a transition to TV-14 first surfaced when Vince McMahon was still serving as the CEO, chairman and head of creative for WWE.

Since then, McMahon has retired amid a WWE board of directors investigation into allegations that he paid millions of dollars in hush money to former female WWE employees in exchange for their silence about sexual misconduct.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan replaced McMahon as co-CEOs, plus Stephanie was named chairwoman. Meanwhile, Triple H has taken on the role of head of creative.

The product has received rave reviews during Triple H's brief stint in the booker's chair, and if he receives clearance to produce TV-14 content in the near future, it could give him even more freedom in the way he writes the shows.

