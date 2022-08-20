Report: Tiger Woods, Top PGA Players Discussed No-Cut Tournaments with $20M Purses

AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

The idea of no-cut tournaments with large purses was reportedly discussed during Tiger Woods' meeting this week with several of the top players on the PGA Tour.

According to Alan Shipnuck of the Fire Pit Collective, Woods and 15 highly ranked golfers talked about the merits of a potential addition to the PGA Tour, including "a tour-within-the-tour."

The proposed idea would feature 18 no-cut tournaments with $20 million purses and involve the top 60 players in the rankings.

That format would be similar to the one employed by LIV Golf, as the Saudi-backed league has no cuts in its tournaments and purses of $25 million.

Shipnuck reported that LIV Golf supporters have been "gloating" over the notion of the PGA Tour "stealing" LIV Golf's system. An anonymous LIV golfer said, "The best part is the lower-tier guys [on tour] don't even know what is coming."

Holding such tournaments for top players would perhaps help prevent more big-name golfers from leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, but it would also relegate lower-ranked golfers to lesser tournaments with smaller purses.

LIV Golf has already put a dent into the PGA Tour roster by landing Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen, among others.

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the Woods-led meeting occurred Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, the site of the BMW Championship.

Along with Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and several others were involved.

Schlabach reported one of the golfers who attended said it was "about all the top players getting on the same page."

According to Shipnuck, another discussion point was the possibility that the PGA Tour could renounce its nonprofit status.

Though that would result in the tour's paying $20 million to $50 million per year in taxes, it would "give it much more freedom in how it conducts its affairs."

The PGA Tour may be looking for any edge it can find to stem the tide and prevent LIV Golf from landing more of its biggest stars.

LIV's PGA Tour raid may not be over yet, though, as Shipnuck reported it is expected to announce seven new signees when the FedExCup ends later this month.