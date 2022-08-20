Cardinals' Nolan Arenado on Paul Goldschmidt: 'He's the Best Player in the Game'

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado believes Paul Goldschmidt deserves the National League MVP Award this season.

"He's the best player in the game," Arenado said Friday night.

He added, "It's not even close," per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Goldschmidt entered Saturday with a .339 batting average, .421 on-base percentage and 1.056 OPS, leading the majors in each category. He also has 30 home runs and 96 RBI.

Only New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge has a better wins above replacement mark among position players, per Baseball Reference.

