Jed York: 49ers 'Happy to Keep' Jimmy Garoppolo If Trade Doesn't Materialize

Jimmy Garoppolo (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York reiterated the organization is willing to keep Jimmy Garoppolo on its roster despite moving forward with Trey Lance as its new starting quarterback.

York told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic he'll allow general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to decide how to handle the situation ahead of final roster cuts before the 2022 season:

"I've said this before, you can't have enough good quarterbacks and good football players. I'm not going to get into roster discussions and what John and Kyle want to do. But I will support them in sort of anything that they want to make this team as good as it can possibly be.

"I watched it with Joe [Montana] and Steve [Young] and I realize the salary cap is different today than having no salary cap. But we've said it before: We're happy to keep Jimmy. We're happy to have him on the roster. And if that's the case, then that's the case."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.