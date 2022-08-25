The 10 Most Important WWE and AEW Booking Decisions for Rest of 2022

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Professional wrestling is constantly evolving, and it is important to find the right time to clear up stories to set up new angles for the future.

WWE and All Elite Wrestling have big 2022 booking decisions that need to be resolved in the next three months in order to move forward into a new year with fresh stories.

Will Roman Reigns and The Usos ever be stopped? Will Liv Morgan regain the crowd's confidence or lose her SmackDown Women's Championship? Does WWE have the ability and will to bring back Sasha Banks and Naomi?

What will happen next after CM Punk's shocking loss to Jon Moxley? Could MJF finally make his return after a lengthy absence? Can anyone beat Jade Cargill?



There are plenty of important angles left to explore in 2022, and these are the 10 most important left for WWE and AEW.

