WWE's Drew McIntyre on Roman Reigns: Titles Need to Be Represented Every Single Week

Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is set to challenge universal champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in two weeks, and he's hoping to inspire some change with a new title run.

McIntyre told TMZ Sports that Reigns' lack of television time recently is not how WWE's top champion should be presented.

"I'm looking to raise those titles and Roman has been on this incredible run. But the truth is, it's been 700 days," McIntyre said. "He's not here as often as he used to be. I do believe titles need to be represented every single week. He's not able to do that these days."

McIntyre is a two-time champion, but he hasn't held the title since February 2021. While the Scotland native knows it's a tall task to defeat Reigns, he stands firm in his belief that the champion has more responsibilities.

"I think that titles need to be represented every single week and on the shows and in the live events and the appearances," McIntyre said. "And I want to be that man to represent the company on the highest level. I just have to do and complete the biggest challenge of them all and that's taking down Roman and this current version of Roman."