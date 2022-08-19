Former Jaguars HC Urban Meyer Rejoins Fox on 'Big Noon Kickoff' for 2022 Season

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is returning to the broadcasting desk.

On Friday, it was officially announced that Meyer will rejoin Big Noon Kickoff on Fox during the 2022 college football season. The show will travel to a different campus each week for the first time in its history.

Meyer failed to make it through a full season as Jaguars head coach last year, leading the team to a 2-11 record and getting fired with four years remaining on his contract.

There were a slew of incidents that preceded his firing, including an instance when he was seen on video in an Ohio establishment with a woman who is not his wife dancing near his lap. There were also multiple issues between Meyer and veteran players throughout his tenure.

Meyer saw his best days on the sidelines when he was head coach of Florida (2005-10) and Ohio State (2012-18). He won national championships in 2006 and 2008 with the Gators and 2014 with the Buckeyes.

Fox originally hired the 58-year-old to join Big Noon Kickoff in 2019 after he retired from Ohio State, and he remained an analyst there for two years.

