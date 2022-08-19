Quinn Ewers Named Texas Starting QB over Hudson Card, Steve Sarkisian Announces

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Friday that Quinn Ewers will be the team's starting quarterback in 2022 following a battle with Hudson Card this summer, per Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.

Sarkisian told reporters Thursday that he had "a pretty good idea" which quarterback he would name the starter.

This is the second straight year that Texas has had to host a quarterback competition leading into the regular season.

Last year, Card and Casey Thompson, who has since transferred to Nebraska, battled for the job. Card won the start for the team's first two games, but Thompson replaced him in a Week 2 loss to Arkansas and remained the starter for the rest of the year.

Earlier this week, Sarkisian made mention of Card's experience in the Texas offense, prompting some to believe he was going to be named the Longhorns' starting signal-caller, via ESPN's Chris Low:

"Last year was difficult in having two players that were new to the [offensive] system, and that's always hard, especially when one of them isn't a returning starter who had really been in the fire. This year, even though they're new, Hudson's got a little experience, and Quinn is coming in from another program. The reality is Quinn should really be a freshman in college. He reclassified after preseason camp had started. It was kind of a wash of a season for him."

Ewers was the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and a 5-star recruit out of Southlake, Texas. He initially committed to Texas in August 2020 before decommitting and heading to Ohio State to capitalize on the opportunity to earn money from name, image and likeness deals.

C.J. Stroud won the starting job for the Buckeyes, and Ewers spent part of the 2021 season with the team but didn't see the field before entering the transfer portal in December.



Now that he's in Texas, Ewers will have to prove he is the right man for the starting job, especially with Arch Manning, the top-ranked prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, set to come in and battle for the spot soon.

Texas opens the 2022 season against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3.