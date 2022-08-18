Report: USC 5-Star QB Commit Malachi Nelson Signs as Klutch Sports' 1st HSFB Client

Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Malachi Nelson, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2023 and a USC commit, is signing with Klutch Sports, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Nelson will become the first high school football player to sign with the agency.

Nelson, a 5-star recruit out of Los Alamitos, California, is considered the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, the No. 2 quarterback and the top player in his state, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Only fellow quarterback Arch Manning—the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning—ranks higher in the class.

Gabe Brooks of 247Sports wrote in the scouting report for Nelson that he is "very likely one of the nation's top quarterbacks—and overall prospects regardless of position—in the 2023 class. Projects as an impact starter at the high-major level with long-term early-round NFL draft potential."

In June, Thamel reported that Nelson has already signed an NIL deal with The h.wood Group, "a Los Angeles-based global hospitality firm with more than 30 restaurants and clubs worldwide that are frequented by boldfaced names like Drake and the Kardashians."

Nelson will promote SLAB, a Texas-style BBQ chain.

"It's cool to be a part of it and be at the front of everything that's happening, especially in the high school space," he said at the time. "It's good to get to this point where people are getting rewarded for what they do. It's amazing to be at the front of it."

Nelson, like many other young college recruits, is at the forefront of the NIL world. Becoming the first high school football player to sign with Klutch—co-founded by NBA legend LeBron James and agent Rich Paul—is another landmark move for the young quarterback.