Jerry Jones Backs Cowboys' Young Players amid Antonio Brown's Interest: 'We're Good'

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

It's a big "thanks but no thanks" from Jerry Jones on the prospect of signing Antonio Brown.

The Dallas Cowboys owner denied any interest in bringing in Brown, who publicly called on Jones to sign him last week.

"We're good. We want to give these young guys a real chance to make this team," Jones told TMZ Sports.

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, remains a free agent and does not appear to have much interest around the NFL. The 34-year-old spoke to TMZ last week and said "tell Jerry Jones to call me" when asked about his future in football.

The Cowboys have concerns on their wide receiver depth chart behind CeeDee Lamb. Michael Gallup is recovering from a torn ACL and is not expected to be ready for Week 1. No other Dallas wideout has made 50 catches in an NFL season. The Cowboys used a third-round pick on Jalen Tolbert in April, but the history of third-round receivers being instant-impact players isn't great.

In a world where Antonio Brown does not come with Antonio Brown-level baggage, Dallas would be a perfect fit. Brown used to be one of the best route-runners on the planet and was having a productive season last year in Tampa (42 catches, 545 yards, four touchdowns in seven games) until he decided to pull a midgame Magic Mike and get himself cut.

Brown's personality and history of off-field issues make him borderline radioactive. Perhaps there was a time in Jones' past when he would have taken a chance on buying low; the Cowboys have never shied away from controversial but talented figures.

That said, the bridge on Brown's NFL career appears to be appropriately torched.