Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Johnny Gargano, Brandi Rhodes and More

Johnny Gargano achieved his greatest professional success in NXT, under the guidance of Triple H. It is no surprise, then, that one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling would reconsider his willingness to return to WWE now that The King of Kings is ruling over the company's shows as Head of Creative.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that Gargano is, in fact, more open to a return to the company now that Triple H is in charge of its creative direction.

Gargano last appeared on NXT television in December of 2021, during which he cut an emotional, thankful promo about his time with the brand and the uncertainty of his future. According to the report, the "overarching factor for him walking away was dissatisfaction with his position/direction with no set plan for how he’d be used.”

NXT had undergone a complete overhaul two months prior to his departure, and his role on the show diminished, with him moving from the main events to tag team status alongside Dexter Lumis.

The report also noted that Gargano has been in contact with AEW, as one would have expected he would be.

One of the great in-ring storytellers of his generation, Gargano was an enormous part of establishing NXT as the hottest brand in WWE. His partnership, then feud, with Ciampa was responsible for some outstanding matches and unforgettable moments, while his bouts with Andrade El Idolo and Adam Cole set the bar high in terms of in-ring excellence.

It makes sense that WWE would be out to try to re-sign Johnny Wrestling, especially as Triple H attempts to shape the company in his image, at least creatively. While AEW would be a perfect platform for him to continue to showcase his abilities, the abundance of talent there and the lack of spots available at the top of the promotion would seemingly make WWE a more appealing option.

