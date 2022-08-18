Former Yankees, Mets Reliever Dellin Betances Retires After 10 MLB Seasons

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Veteran reliever Dellin Betances, who has pitched for both the New York Yankees and New York Mets, has retired from MLB after 10 seasons, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Betances had most recently been a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. In 15 appearances for the team's Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, he recorded an 11.08 ERA with 12 strikeouts and 14 walks, per Blake Harris.

Betances last appeared in the majors in 2021 for the Mets, pitching just one inning before a right shoulder impingement caused him to go on the injured list and eventually led to season-ending surgery. His last full season came in 2020, when he struggled across 15 appearances with a 7.71 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 11.2 innings pitched.

Betances' injury issues began in 2019 with his first shoulder impingement. He didn't make his season debut until September of that year, but his only outing on the mound was ended when he suffered a torn Achilles.

At one point in his career, Betances was one of the most feared late-inning relievers in MLB. He was selected to four straight All-Star Games while he was with the Yankees from 2014 to 2017. During that stretch and including 2018, he notched 100 or more strikeouts each year while pitching less than 100 innings.

Born in Manhattan, Betances fulfilled a dream by playing for the Yankees after growing up as a fan of the team.

"This is a dream come true, to be honest with you," Betances told ESPN during his first major-league spring training in 2011. "It is kind of surreal to watch these guys you were watching on TV and watch on the stadium and now you have the chance to play with them and help them win."