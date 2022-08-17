NBA Fans Post Funny LeBron James Memes to Celebrate Lakers Contract

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James will be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers through at least the 2023-24 season.

James' agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the King agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Purple and Gold that includes a player option for the 2024-25 campaign.

It also may be worth up to $111 million if the salary cap increases.

James signing with the Lakers inspired plenty of reaction on social media:

It is notable that LeBron has the player option for 2024-25 because that is when his son, Bronny, may be a rookie in the NBA. James has consistently talked about wanting to play alongside his son at the sport's highest level, and the player option could present the opportunity to sign with whichever team drafts Bronny.

For now, though, the elder James will be chasing the fifth championship of his career on the Lakers.