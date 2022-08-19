2022 Fantasy Football Big Board: Latest Player Rankings for Every Position

0 of 6

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The preseason keeps rolling on. Day by day we grow closer to the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi stadium. To another thrilling season of NFL football.

And to another year of fantasy football.

With the beginning of the season drawing near, fantasy draft season has kicked into high gear. All over the place, folks are gathering online, at watering holes and in sports caves to assemble their squad for the campaign ahead.

It's the absolute best time of year for fantasy enthusiasts. Every team is undefeated and every manager has dreams of championship glory.

Of course, to keep those dreams from turning into a nightmare, drafters need to assemble a solid roster. Target players who are undervalued. Avoid players who are overvalued. You have to be prepared.

That's where this article comes in.

On the pages to come, you'll find both position-by-position PPR rankings for the season to come (as well as a top-100 overall), but also some players at each spot who are a value at ADP or a bust waiting to happen.

Now let's get down to business.

Average draft position data courtesy of Fantasy Pros.

Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday.