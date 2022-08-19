2022 Fantasy Football Big Board: Latest Player Rankings for Every Position

2022 Fantasy Football Big Board: Latest Player Rankings for Every PositionAugust 19, 2022
The preseason keeps rolling on. Day by day we grow closer to the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi stadium. To another thrilling season of NFL football.
And to another year of fantasy football.
With the beginning of the season drawing near, fantasy draft season has kicked into high gear. All over the place, folks are gathering online, at watering holes and in sports caves to assemble their squad for the campaign ahead.
It's the absolute best time of year for fantasy enthusiasts. Every team is undefeated and every manager has dreams of championship glory.
Of course, to keep those dreams from turning into a nightmare, drafters need to assemble a solid roster. Target players who are undervalued. Avoid players who are overvalued. You have to be prepared.
That's where this article comes in.
On the pages to come, you'll find both position-by-position PPR rankings for the season to come (as well as a top-100 overall), but also some players at each spot who are a value at ADP or a bust waiting to happen.
Now let's get down to business.
Average draft position data courtesy of Fantasy Pros.
Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday.
Quarterbacks
Undervalued Quarterbacks
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ADP: 81, QB9
My Rank: QB6
By NFL standards, Brady is positively Methusalean—he just celebrated his 45th birthday. But Brady is also coming off a 2021 season in which he led the NFL in both passing yards and touchdown passes and led all NFC quarterbacks in fantasy points. If you're the type of fantasy manager who likes to wait before drafting a starting quarterback, Brady should be at the top of your target list.
Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts
ADP: 159, QB20
My Rank: QB15
Ryan's 2021 numbers were unimpressive, but that had as much to do with the lack of weapons around him in Atlanta as any drop-off in his level of play. As recently as 2020, Ryan was a top-12 fantasy quarterback. The year before that, he finished well inside the top-10. Playing behind an excellent offensive line with improved passing-game weapons, another top-12 season is a real possibility.
Overvalued Quarterbacks
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
ADP: 55, QB5
My Rank: QB9
Murray was fantastic over the first half of last season—over the first eight weeks of the year, he was a top-five fantasy option. The problem is that from Week 9 on, Murray barely finished inside the top-20. His numbers also took a hit with DeAndre Hopkins out of the lineup, and he'll be without the services of his No. 1 receiver for the first six games of 2022.
Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers
ADP: 100, QB13
My Rank: QB19
It's understandable that fantasy managers could be enamored with Lance—he has a cannon for a right arm and possesses the athleticism to do real damage on the ground. But Lance has had accuracy issues in training camp and the San Francisco offense flows through the run game. Lance is being drafted closer to his fantasy ceiling in 2022 than his floor.
Sleeper Quarterback
Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints
ADP: 173, QB23
My Rank: QB18
Winston's per-game passing stats last season weren't especially impressive, but he cut down on the turnovers that plagued his time in Tampa Bay. The passing-game weapons at Winston's disposal this year should be exponentially better than 2021, and we are talking about a quarterback who threw for 5,000 yards and posted top-five fantasy numbers as recently as 2019.
Top 50 Quarterbacks (bye week in parentheses)
1. Josh Allen, BUF (7)
2. Justin Herbert, LAC (8)
3. Patrick Mahomes, KC (8)
4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (10)
5. Joe Burrow, CIN (10)
6. Tom Brady, TB (11)
7. Russell Wilson, DEN (9)
8. Jalen Hurts, PHI (7)
9. Kyler Murray, ARI (13)
10. Dak Prescott, DAL (9)
11. Matthew Stafford, LAR (7)
12. Aaron Rodgers, GB (14)
13. Kirk Cousins, MIN (7)
14. Derek Carr, LV (6)
15. Matt Ryan, IND (14)
16. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (11)
17. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (6)
18. Jameis Winston, NO (14)
19. Trey Lance, SFO (9)
20. Justin Fields, CHI (14)
21. Mac Jones, NE (10)
22. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (11)
23. Carson Wentz, WAS (14)
24. Baker Mayfield, CAR (13)
25. Daniel Jones, NYG (9)
26. Jared Goff, DET (6)
27. Davis Mills, HOU (6)
28. Marcus Mariota, ATL (14)
29. Mitchell Trubisky, PIT (9)
30. Drew Lock, SEA (11)
31. Jacoby Brissett, CLE (9)
32. Zach Wilson, NYJ (10)
33. Jimmy Garoppolo, SFO (9)
34. Kenny Pickett, PIT (9)
35. Tyler Huntley, BAL (10)
36. Tyrod Taylor, NYG (9)
37. Deshaun Watson, CLE (9)
38. Sam Darnold, CAR (13)
39. Desmond Ridder, ATL (14)
40. Geno Smith, SEA (11)
41. Teddy Bridgewater, MIA (11)
42. Joe Flacco, NYJ (10)
43. Malik Willis, TEN (6)
44. Gardner Minshew, PHI (7)
45. Andy Dalton, NO (14)
46. Taylor Heinicke, WAS (14)
47. Case Keenum, BUF (7)
48. Jordan Love, GB (14)
49. Colt McCoy, ARI (13)
50. Kyle Allen, HOU (6)
Running Backs
Undervalued Running Backs
Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
ADP: 19, RB11
My Rank: RB9
Yes, Jones shares carries in Green Bay with A.J. Dillon. But that didn't stop him last year from topping 1,100 total yards and finishing 11th in PPR fantasy points. The sixth-year veteran set a career-high last year with 52 receptions, and with Davante Adams no longer in TitleTown Jones could easily be an even bigger part of the Green Bay passing attack in 2022.
Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ADP: 25, RB14
My Rank: RB8
Last year, Fournette topped 1,200 total yards, caught 69 passes, scored 10 touchdowns and finished the season sixth among running backs in PPR fantasy points. There's no reason to think that Fournette won't again be a big part of one of the league's most potent offenses. Having a top-10 fantasy upside in the backfield available in Round 3 isn't an opportunity that comes along every day.
Overvalued Running Backs
Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
ADP: 3, RB3
My Rank: RB5
This isn't an indictment of Ekeler as a talent, or of his status as a top-10 fantasy option and first-round fantasy pick. But the 27-year-old's runner-up fantasy finish in PPR points last season was buoyed by a whopping 20 total touchdowns. That's a total that isn't likely to repeat this season, but Ekeler is being drafted in many leagues as it will. Drafting at ceiling potential is rarely a wise idea.
Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
ADP: 21, RB12
My Rank: RB16
Again, there's nothing wrong with Williams as a player, and were he set for a featured back's workload in 2022 there would be no issue with drafting him inside the top-10 at the position. But the Broncos re-signed veteran running back Melvin Gordon, and last season Gordon and Williams received the exact same number of carries. It would take a massive shift in that split to make Williams worth his asking price.
Sleeper Running Back
Marlon Mack, Houston Texans
ADP: 151, RB59
My Rank: RB42
Mack has just 32 carries over the last two seasons combined after tearing his Achilles tendon back in 2020. But the 26-year-old is reportedly fully recovered from that injury, is present atop the depth chart at the position for the Texans and in both 2018 and 2019 Mack topped 1,000 total yards, finishing inside fantasy RB2 territory.
Top 75 Running Backs (bye week in parentheses)
1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (13)
2. Jonathan Taylor, IND (14)
3. Dalvin Cook, MIN (7)
4. Derrick Henry, TEN (6)
5. Austin Ekeler, LAC (8)
6. Najee Harris, PIT (9)
7. Joe Mixon, CIN (10)
8. Leonard Fournette, TB (11)
9. Aaron Jones, GB (14)
10. Alvin Kamara, NO (14)
11. Nick Chubb, CLE (9)
12. D'Andre Swift, DET (6)
13. Saquon Barkley, NYG (9)
14. James Conner, ARI (13)
15. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (9)
16. Javonte Williams, DEN (9)
17. David Montgomery, CHI (14)
19. JK Dobbins, BAL (10)
20. Travis Etienne, JAX (11)
21. Elijah Mitchell, SF (9)
22. Josh Jacobs, LV (6)
23. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (14)
24. A.J. Dillon, GB (14)
25. Rashaad Penny, SEA (11)
26. Damien Harris, NE (10)
27. Breece Hall, NYJ (10)
28. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (8)
29. Devin Singletary, BUF (7)
31. Antonio Gibson, WAS (14)
32. Chase Edmonds, MIA (11)
33. Tony Pollard, DAL (9)
34. Kareem Hunt, CLE (9)
35. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (10)
36. Melvin Gordon, DEN (9)
37. Michael Carter, NYJ (10)
38. James Robinson, JAX (11)
39. Brian Robinson, WAS (14)
40. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (14)
41. Marlon Mack, HOU (6)
42. Kenneth Walker, SEA (11)
43. Alexander Mattison, MIN (7)
44. Darrell Henderson, LAR (7)
45. J.D. McKissic, WAS (14)
46. James Cook, BUF (7)
47. Nyheim Hines, IND (14)
48. Dameon Pierce, HOU (6)
49. Raheem Mostert, MIA (11)
50. Jamaal Williams, DET (6)
51. Khalil Herbert, CHI (14)
52. Sony Michel, MIA (11)
53. Isaiah Pacheco, KC (8)
54. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (7)
55. Darrell Williams, ARI (11)
56. Ronald Jones, KC (8)
57. Isaiah Spiller, LAC (8)
58. Rachaad White, TB (11)
59. Gus Edwards, BAL (10)
60. D'Onta Foreman, CAR (13)
61. Trey Sermon, SF (9)
62. Zamir White, LV (6)
63. Rex Burkhead, HOU (6)
64. Damien Williams, ATL (14)
65. Samaje Perine, CIN (10)
66. Boston Scott, PHI (7)
67. Kenyan Drake, LV (6)
68. Mark Ingram, NO (14)
69. Mike Davis, BAL (10)
70. D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (9)
71. Matt Breida, NYG (9)
72. Jeff Wilson, SF (9)
73. Hassan Haskins, TEN (6)
74. Chris Evans, CIN (10)
75. Tyrion Davis-Price, SF (9)
Wide Receivers
Undervalued Wide Receivers
Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans
ADP: 53, WR20
My Rank: WR15
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more consistently productive receiver than Cooks, who has topped 1,000 receiving yards in six of the last seven seasons—despite playing for four different teams over that span. He also plays for a Texans team that will likely be trailing most games, and he's the unquestioned alpha in Houston's receiving corps. He has WR1 upside for a low-end WR2 price tag.
Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars
ADP: 101, WR42
My Rank: WR36
You can make the argument that Kirk wasn't worth the four-year, $72 million contract the Jaguars gave him in free agency. But the fifth-year veteran is the No. 1 receiver for a Jaguars team that should be improved offensively in 2022. If all Kirk does is match last year's 77/982/5 line and WR26 PPR finish, he'll be an absolute steal at his current ADP.
Overvalued Wide Receivers
A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
ADP: 29, WR11
My Rank: WR13
Does Brown have the potential to post top-10 fantasy numbers? Maybe. But the reality is that over three years in Tennessee, Brown cracked the top-10 exactly zero times. As a matter of fact, he only cracked the top-20 in PPR points once. Now he's playing for an Eagles team that ranked dead last in the NFL last year in pass attempts. The target volume to support a WR1 season just isn't there.
Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills
ADP: 75, WR33
My Rank: WR37
After exploding for over 200 yards and four touchdowns in last year's playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Davis is one of fantasy football's hype darlings in 2022. But Davis has never caught more than 35 passes or eclipsed 600 receiving yards in a single season. He also has a career catch percentage of just 56 percent and has never been targeted even 65 times in a season.
Sleeper Wide Receiver
Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers
ADP: 1078 WR44
My Rank: WR36
Like Christian Kirk, Lazard is a No. 1 receiver available outside the top 100 overall picks. But there's a major difference between the two—Lazard has the two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers throwing him the football. Lazard isn't close to the talent that Davante Adams is but he doesn't have to be—if the fifth-year veteran leads Green Bay in targets, he'll be a steal for fantasy managers.
Top 75 Wide Receivers (bye week in parentheses)
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (7)
2. Cooper Kupp, LAR (7)
3. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (10)
4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (7)
5. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (9)
6. Davante Adams, LV (6)
7. Deebo Samuel, SF (9)
8. Mike Evans, TB (11)
9. Keenan Allen, LAC (8)
10. Tyreek Hill, MIA (11)
11. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (14)
12. D.J. Moore, CAR (13)
13. A.J. Brown, PHI (7)
14. Terry McLaurin, WAS (14)
15. Brandin Cooks, HOU (6)
16. Diontae Johnson, PIT (9)
17. Courtland Sutton, DEN (9)
18. Tee Higgins, CIN (10)
19. Chris Godwin, TB (11)
20. Mike Williams, LAC (8)
21. DK Metcalf, SEA (6)
22. Michael Thomas, NO (14)
23. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (8)
24. Darnell Mooney, CHI (14)
25. Jerry Jeudy, DEN (9)
26. Allen Robinson ll, LAR (7)
27. Adam Thielen, MIN (7)
28. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (6)
29. Amari Cooper, CLE (9)
30. Marquise Brown, ARI (13)
31. DeVonta Smith, PHI (7)
32. Robert Woods, TEN (6)
33. Hunter Renfrow, LV (6)
34. Elijah Moore, NYJ (10)
35. Christian Kirk, JAX (11)
36. Allen Lazard, GB (14)
37. Gabriel Davis, BUF (7)
38. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (13)
39. Rashod Bateman, BAL (10)
40. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (9)
41. Treylon Burks, TEN (6)
42. Chase Claypool, PIT (9)
43. Tyler Lockett, SEA (11)
44. Drake London, ATL (14)
45. Kadarius Toney, NYG (9)
46. Tyler Boyd, CIN (10)
47. Jarvis Landry, NO (14)
48. Jakobi Meyers, NE (10)
49. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (10)
50. Russell Gage, TB (11)
51. Chris Olave, NO (14)
52. DeVante Parker, NE (10)
53. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (8)
54. Kenny Golladay, NYG (9)
55. Julio Jones, TB (11)
56. Michael Gallup, DAL (9)
57. Corey Davis, NYJ (10)
58. Skyy Moore, KC (8)
59. Jahan Dotson, WAS (11)
60. Josh Palmer, LAC (8)
61. Rondale Moore, ARI (13)
62. Nico Collins, HOU (6)
63. D.J. Chark, DET (6)
64. Jalen Tolbert, DAL (9)
65. George Pickens, PIT (9)
66. Sterling Shepard, NYG (9)
67. Jameson Williams, DET (6)
68. Christian Watson, GB (14)
69. Mecole Hardman, KC (8)
70. Van Jefferson, LAR (7)
71. Robbie Anderson, CAR (13)
72. Marvin Jones Jr., JAX (11)
73. Jamison Crowder, BUF (7)
74. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (9)
75. Alec Pierce, IND (14)
Tight Ends
Undervalued Tight Ends
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
ADP: 38, TE4
My Rank: TE3
This may not seem like much of a bargain, but the reality is those are awfully hard to come by at tight end. You either pay up for an elite option, sacrifice some ceiling for a reduced price with the Tier 2 guys or punt the position altogether until late in the draft. If you do want one of the elite tight ends, Kittle carries the most reasonable asking price.
Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals
ADP: 91 TE9
My Rank: TE7
Once Ertz joined the Cardinals in a mid-season trade last year, his fantasy production took off—the veteran was fourth at the position in PPR points from Week 7 on. With DeAndre Hopkins sitting out the first six weeks of the 2022 season, Ertz should once again be a big factor for the Redbirds in the red zone. He's arguably the best value of the second-tier tight ends this year.
Overvalued Tight Ends
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
ADP: 77, TE8
My Rank: TE11
Much like with A.J. Brown, Goedert being overvalued has less to do with the player than his situation. Last season, Goedert ranked 17th in targets among tight ends on the way to a 56/830/4 stat line and an eighth-place finish in PPR points—the same position where he's being drafted this season. With Brown now in town, where exactly is a spike in targets for Goedert supposed to come from?
Irv Smith, Jr., Minnesota Vikings
ADP: 150, TE15
My Rank: TE22
When Smith is healthy and on the field, the former Alabama standout has shown flashes of the potential to be a solid weekly fantasy starter. The issue is that it has been a good long while since we saw Smith on the field in a game that counts—he missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury and is questionable for Week 1 after undergoing thumb surgery.
Sleeper Tight End
Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
ADP: 179, TE21
My Rank: TE14
Engram's time with the New York Giants was mostly disappointing for fantasy managers. But Engram remains a first-round talent who has shown the ability to take the top off a defense. Doug Pederson's offense featured the tight end quite a bit in Philadelphia, and given the weapons the new-look Jaguars feature, Engram should see single coverage with regularity.
Top 50 Tight Ends (bye week in parentheses)
1. Travis Kelce, KC (8)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (10)
3. George Kittle, SF (9)
4. Kyle Pitts, ATL (14)
5. Darren Waller, LV (6)
6. Dalton Schultz, DAL (9)
7. Zach Ertz, ARI (13)
8. T.J. Hockenson, DET (6)
9. Dawson Knox, BUF (7)
10. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (9)
11. Dallas Goedert, PHI (7)
12. Mike Gesicki, MIA (11)
13. Cole Kmet, CHI (14)
14. Evan Engram, JAX (11)
15. Tyler Higbee, LAR (7)
16. David Njoku, CLE (9)
17. Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (9)
18. Robert Tonyan, GB (14)
19. Noah Fant, SEA (11)
20. Hunter Henry, NE (10)
21. Hayden Hurst, CIN (10)
22. Irv Smith Jr., MIN (7)
23. Gerald Everett, LAC (8)
24. Cameron Brate, TB (11)
25. Logan Thomas, WAS (14)
26. Austin Hooper, TEN (6)
27. Greg Dulcich, DEN (9)
28. C.J. Uzomah, NYJ (10)
29. Jonnu Smith, NE (10)
30. Adam Trautman, NO (14)
31. Brevin Jordan, HOU (6)
32. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (10)
33. Harrison Bryant, CLE (9)
34. Taysom Hill, NO (14)
35. Donald Parham Jr., LAC (8)
36. Dan Arnold, JAX (11)
37. Foster Moreau, LV (6)
38. Kyle Rudolph, TB (11)
39. Tommy Tremble, CAR (13)
40. Trey McBride, ARI (13)
41. Daniel Bellinger, NYG (9)
42. O.J. Howard, BUF (7)
43. Ricky Seals-Jones, NYG (9)
44. Will Dissly, SEA (11)
45. Kylen Granson, IND (14)
46. Anthony Firkser, ATL (14)
47. Josiah Deguara, GB (14)
48. Jelani Woods, IND (14)
49. Ian Thomas, CAR (13)
50. Geoff Swaim, TEN (6)
Kickers and Defenses
Undervalued Kickers and Defenses
Nick Folk, New England Patriots
ADP: 232, K10
My Rank: K8
Folk is a perfect example of the sort of kicker that fantasy managers should target. The veteran was third in the NFL last year in field goal makes and second in fantasy points at the position. The Patriots have an offense that's good enough to move the ball, but not good enough to stop Folk from just kicking extra points. Best of all, Folk will be available in the last round of drafts.
Pittsburgh Steelers Defense
ADP: 262, DST13
My Rank: DST10
In most fantasy leagues, defenses pile up points in one of two ways—takeaways and sacks. In the latter regard, the Steelers have long been the NFL's best. The last time the Steelers failed to amass 50 sacks in a season was all the way back in 2016, and the team hasn't ranked lower than second in the league in that statistical category over that span.
Overvalued Kickers and Defenses
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
ADP: 158, K1
My Rank: K1
Tucker is the No. 1 kicker on the vast majority of analysts' rankings, and with good reason—he's the Terminator of NFL kickers—automatic from just about every distance. But the difference in scoring between the No. 1 kicker and No. 12 kicker in 2021 was less than one fantasy point per game. Do not draft a kicker before the final round of your draft. Ever.
Buffalo Bills Defense
ADP:197, DST1
My Rank: DST2
The Bills paced the NFL In both yards allowed per game and points allowed per game in 2021, and the team has talent on that side of the ball at all three levels. But for all that talent, the Bills actually finished outside the top-12 in fantasy points last year in many scoring systems. Chasing the supposed No. 1 fantasy defense is a waste of draft capital.
Sleeper Defense
Cleveland Browns Defense
ADP: 279/DST18
My Rank: DST13
The Browns were quietly fifth in total defense last year, but this has less to do with the Browns than their schedule. Beginning with the Panthers in Week 1, the Browns play a very favorable first month of the season that includes three matchups with teams that ranked inside the top-10 in fantasy points allowed to defenses last season.
Top 25 Kickers (bye week in parentheses)
1. Justin Tucker, BAL (10)
2. Matt Gay, LAR (7)
3. Harrison Butker, KC (8)
4. Evan McPherson, CIN (10)
5. Tyler Bass, BUF (7)
6. Ryan Succop, TB (11)
7. Daniel Carlson, LV (6)
8. Nick Folk, NE (10)
9. Matt Prater, ARI (13)
10. Younghoe Koo, ATL (14)
11. Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (14)
12. Robbie Gould, SF (9)
13. Jake Elliott, PHI (7)
14. Jason Sanders, MIA (11)
15. Wil Lutz. NO (14)
16. Brett Maher, DAL (9)
17. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (10)
18. Mason Crosby, GB (14)
19. Brandon McManus, DEN (9)
20. Dustin Hopkins, LAC (8)
21. Chris Boswell, PIT (9)
22. Jason Myers, SEA (11)
23. Graham Gano, NYG (9)
24. Greg Joseph, MIN (7)
25. Cairo Santos, CHI (14)
Top 25 Defenses (bye week in parentheses)
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11)
2. Buffalo Bills (7)
3. San Francisco 49ers (9)
4. Denver Broncos (9)
5. Indianapolis Colts (14)
6. Los Angeles Rams (7)
7. Dallas Cowboys (9)
8. New England Patriots (10)
9. Los Angeles Chargers (8)
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (9)
11. New Orleans Saints (14)
12. Miami Dolphins (11)
13. Cleveland Browns (9)
14. Kansas City Chiefs (8)
15. Philadelphia Eagles (7)
16. Green Bay Packers (14)
17. Baltimore Ravens (10)
18. Arizona Cardinals (13)
19. Washington Commanders (14)
20. Carolina Panthers (13)
21. Tennessee Titans (6)
22. Cincinnati Bengals (10)
23. Minnesota Vikings (7)
24. New York Giants (9)
25. Chicago Bears (14)
Top 100 Players Overall
Before we get to the Top 100 players overall in 2022, a couple of quick notes.
First, this list isn't a "draft-by-numbers" guide. If you simply draft the highest-ranked available player for the first eight rounds, you probably won't be pleased with the results. Where it does come in handy is as a tiebreak of sorts between similarly ranked players. If you're torn between a running back like Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys and a wide receiver like A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles, then per this list Elliott is the better bet.
Now, a little strategy tip.
There are plenty of proponents of "Hero RB" and "Zero RB" who will tell you to either draft just one running back over the first fistful of rounds of your draft or punt the position entirely. Those strategies can be successful.
But after already drafting over a dozen teams this year (many in industry drafts against other experts), for this analyst's money the smart play is to make two of your first three picks running backs. By the end of Round 3, you are smack in the "RB Dead Zone"—most of the reasonably reliable options at that position are in gonesville. Grabbing two early on means you don't have to hope that one of the "Dead Zone" RB will become a weekly starter. Sure, it's possible one will—but it is markedly easier to find values at wide receiver and even tight in those middle rounds.
Also, be patient at quarterback. There's no point in rostering Josh Allen when you can get similar production from a Russell Wilson or Tom Brady multiple rounds later.
If you have any fantasy questions, feel free to hit me up anytime at @IDPSharks.
TOP 100 PLAYERS OVERALL
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (13)
2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (14)
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (7)
4. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (7)
5. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (7)
6. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (6)
7. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (8)
8. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (10)
9. Najee Harris, RB, PIT (9)
10. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (10)
11. Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (11)
12. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (8)
13. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (7)
14. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (14)
15. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (9)
16. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (14)
17. Davante Adams, WR, LV (6)
18. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (9)
19. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (9)
20. Mike Evans, WR, TB (11)
21. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (10)
22. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (8)
23. D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (6)
24. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (11)
25. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (9)
26. Michael Pittman, RB, IND (14)
27. James Conner, RB, ARI (13)
28. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (9)
29. D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (13)
30. Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (9)
31. George Kittle, TE, SF (9)
32. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (7)
33. David Montgomery, RB, CHI (14)
34. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (14)
35. Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (6)
36. Josh Allen, QB, BUF (7)
37. Cam Akers, RB, LAR (7)
38. Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (9)
39. JK Dobbins, RB, BAL (10)
40. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (9)
41. Travis Etienne, RB, JAX (11)
42. Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (9)
43. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (14)
44. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (10)
45. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (6)
46. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (11)
47. Justin Herbert, QB, LAC (8)
48. Darren Waller, TE, LV (6)
49. Mike Williams, WR, LAC (8)
50. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (14)
51. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (6)
52. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC (8)
53. A.J. Dillon, RB, GB (14)
54. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (14)
55. Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA (11)
56. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC (8)
57. Damien Harris, RB, NE (10)
58. Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (14)
59. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (9)
60. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (10)
61. Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL (9)
62. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ (10)
63. Allen Robinson, WR, LAR (7)
64. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (8)
65. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (7)
66. Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (7)
67. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (6)
68. Joe Burrow, QB, CIN (10)
69. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (9)
70. Marquise Brown, WR, ARI (13)
71. Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (7)
72. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (7)
73. Zach Ertz, TE, ARI (13)
74. Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (14)
75. Tom Brady, QB, TB (11)
76. Chase Edmonds, RB, MIA (11)
77. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (9)
78. Robert Woods, WR, TEN (6)
79. Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (9)
80. Russell Wilson, QB, DEN (9)
81. T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (6)
82. Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV (6)
83. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI (7)
84. Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ (10)
85. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (10)
86. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX (11)
87. Allen Lazard, WR, GB (14)
88. Kyler Murray, QB, ARI (13)
89. Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF (7)
90. Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (9)
91. Dawson Knox, TE, BUF (7)
92. Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (10)
93. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (13)
94. James Robinson, RB, JAX (11)
95. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (9)
96. Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL (10)
97. Brian Robinson, RB, WAS (14)
98. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (9)
99. Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR (7)
100. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (14)
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.