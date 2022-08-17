Fantasy Alert: Joshua Kelley Leads Isaiah Spiller to Back Up Chargers' Austin Ekeler

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

You might want to wait before buying low on Los Angeles Chargers rookie Isaiah Spiller.

The Athletic's Daniel Popper wrote Tuesday the team is "pleased with Spiller's development" but that Joshua Kelley continues to see the most reps on the practice field:

"Kelley was the first running back to catch a pass in seven-on-seven. He was the first running back on the field in the opening 11-on-11 period. He got the second carry, behind Ekeler, in the second 11-on-11 period, taking a pitch up the middle on a second down. And Kelley carried out of shotgun on the opening rep of the red zone 11-on-11 period."

Spiller ran for 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns and caught 74 passes for 585 yards and one score in three seasons at Texas A&M.

Given Kelley's unspectacular production through two years (642 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in 24 games), Spiller looked like an intriguing fantasy football target in the latter stages of the draft.

But that's incumbent upon the 21-year-old being the backup to Austin Ekeler. Should Kelley lock down that job, fantasy managers will have to adjust accordingly.