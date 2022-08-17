Fantasy Alert: Aaron Rodgers Thinks Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon Could Each Catch 50 Passes

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers foresees a healthy split between running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in the passing game.

Rodgers told reporters Tuesday it's "very realistic" that Jones and Dillon could see 50 targets each in 2022.

"We have runs to both of them, we have swing passes to them, we have screens, we have down-the-field stuff, we have action stuff, we have scat protection, we have six-man, seven-man protection stuff," he said. "There's a lot in the offense for those two guys."

Jones had 49 catches in 2019 and hit 52 in 2021. Dillon has seen a massive jump in his usage, going from 48 total touches as a rookie in 2020 to 221 touches in his second year. He hauled in 34 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The Packers have yet to make a headline-grabbing addition to account for the departure of Davante Adams, who went to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. They signed Sammy Watkins and selected three wideouts (Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure) in the 2022 NFL draft.

Rather than having any one player replace Adams, it looks like head coach Matt LaFleur is counting on everybody to help pick up the slack. Because of that, you can certainly picture both Jones and Dillon occupying big roles in the passing game.

That would have clear fantasy football implications.

Fantasy managers with Jones on their roster will be a bit concerned about Dillon potentially taking more of the spotlight away from the 2020 Pro Bowler. Maybe he slips further from the upper tier of the RB1 category.

With Dillon, you're left to wonder whether he can see even more of the ball and build upon his encouraging 2021 campaign. Per FantasyPros, he has an average draft position of 53rd in standard drafts.

It might turn out that the fears surrounding both players are overblown if they can be the kind of pass-catchers Rodgers is expecting.