Patriots Rumors: Nelson Agholor Unlikely to Be Traded amid Training Camp Buzz

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots might have trouble finding a suitor for veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Howe reported Tuesday the Patriots may prefer to deal Agholor but that "the logistics make that unlikely." The wideout would count for nearly $10 million against the salary cap for his next team if he were traded.

On Aug. 11, Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed reported the Patriots are expected to jettison one of their experienced receivers and that Agholor could be "the prime candidate."

However, Kyed added New England "is optimistic about Agholor's progress this offseason after a disappointing first year in the system."

Reaction to the signing of Agholor was lukewarm at the best of times. Two years was a fair term, but $22 million was a lot to pay a player who has struggled to find consistency across his NFL career.

The skepticism toward the 29-year-old was well founded last season as he caught 37 passes for 473 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots tried to augment their passing game during the 2021 offseason by signing Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. It's telling they turned around and acquired DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins in April and used a second-round pick on Tyquan Thornton.

Agholor is listed behind Parker in the team's unofficial depth chart, and a $14.9 million cap hit is a tough pill to swallow for a player who might be a backup.

Speaking with reporters in May, Agholor said he's not focusing on his contract and the level of expectations it creates.

"I’m here for a reason and I love the opportunity that’s given to me: To be a Patriot. To work hard," he said. "And the best part about it is Year 2 in the Patriots system is when guys really get going. I feel comfortable. I’m excited to have my best season with the Patriots and show why I’m here."

Maybe Agholor's contract could be a blessing in disguise for the Patriots if he winds up sticking around and having a bounce-back campaign in 2022.