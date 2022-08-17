The 5 Booking Changes WWE Fans Should Be Most Excited About in the Triple H Era

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Just over three weeks into Triple H's role as head of WWE Creative, it has become clear fans are not watching the same Raw and SmackDown they had been subjected to under Vince McMahon.

Gone are the repetitive matches and segments. In their place are fresh contests, new faces and stories that have substance rather than just happening for the sake of it.

And that is just the beginning.

These are the five booking changes Triple H has made to the presentation of the WWE product that should have fans excited about everything to come under his charge.