LeBron James Responds to Report Oregon Front-Runner to Land Son Bronny

The college recruitment of Bronny James has become a hot topic in recent days, with many speculating which school is the favorite to land the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

On Tuesday, Jamie Shaw of On3 reported that Oregon is the front-runner to receive a commitment from Bronny. Not long afterward, his father responded to the report, saying it's still early in the recruiting process and Bronny will announce his choice when he makes it:

Bronny James is ranked as the No. 7 shooting guard in the class of 2023 by 247Sports' composite rankings, but surprisingly, there isn't a single scholarship offer listed on his page. ESPN's Paul Biancardi reported last Friday that there is a "strong feeling" James will choose to attend college instead of playing professionally before he's eligible for the NBA draft in 2024.

Per Shaw, Ohio State and USC are the other teams actively pursuing James in addition to Oregon. Biancardi had listed UCLA and Michigan as also having interest in James, but Shaw noted those two schools were not actively recruiting him.

James had a solid showing recently at Nike's Peach Jam, averaging 15.8 points with a 2.5-to-1.0 assist-to-turnover ratio, according to Shaw. He also drew some attention on social media after his thunderous poster dunk on Monday during a European Tour exhibition game.

While James appears to be in no rush to announce his commitment, he is set for a crucial senior season at Sierra Canyon High School. All eyes will be on the son of one of the greatest NBA players ever as he tries to prove himself worthy of a Division I offer.