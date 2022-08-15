Bronny James' Poster Dunk on Euro Tour Celebrated by LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell

Harry How/Getty Images

Bronny James is still a few years away from the NBA, but the clamor to get him into the Slam Dunk Contest might already be beginning.

Representing California Basketball Club in an exhibition, the 17-year-old delivered a thunderous right-handed jam on a member of the U18 French Select squad.

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell called the dunk "crazy," while Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James looked upon the play with pride:

James is the No. 43 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 recruiting class. He has not made a decision about his future beyond high school, with ESPN's Paul Biancardi reporting a traditional college path is looking likelier than an alternative such as the NBA's G League pathway.

Biancardi listed Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA and USC as schools that are making a run at the highly touted teenager.