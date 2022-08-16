Lane Kiffin Says Ole Miss Found New Punter Charlie Pollock 'at a Keg Party'

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In a story straight out of a potential college comedy movie, Ole Miss found itself a new punter at a party inside a fraternity house.

Head coach Lane Kiffin spoke to reporters about the team's new punter, Charlie Pollock:

"I don't know a whole lot about him," he said. "I think he was down at the frat house, like at a keg party or something, where they got him from. So, we have condition work to do with my guy. But we just said, 'Hey, someone go find a punter around campus,' so we found one that actually used to punt in Division I. So, you never know."

Pollock is listed at 6'1" and 250 pounds on Ole Miss' official website.

He was the No. 13 overall punter in the 2020 recruiting class, per the 247Sports composite rankings, and went to Nevada. However, he announced he was entering the transfer portal in December 2020.

Now he might just be punting in marquee SEC games because he was at the right place at the right time when he was partying.