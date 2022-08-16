49ers News: Robert Nkemdiche Released After Agreeing to Contract in July

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who signed with the team on a one-year deal on July 26.

The 27-year-old played his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected the Ole Miss star with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

He also played with the Miami Dolphins (2019) and Seattle Seahawks (2021) before landing with the 49ers.

Some 49ers beat reporters and writers gave more context into the Nkemdiche release.

Nkemdiche's best season occurred in 2018 when he amassed 32 tackles, seven quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks in 10 games (six starts).

Unfortunately, the ex-Ole Miss defensive tackle suffered a season-ending torn ACL on Dec. 9, 2018 against the Detroit Lions. He never played another down for the Cardinals after they declined his fifth-year option in May 2019 and waived him two months later following a failed physical designation.

Nkemdiche signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2019 season. He started the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and played just two games that season before the Dolphins waived him on Nov. 5. The NFL also suspended Nkemdiche two weeks on Nov. 13 for an undisclosed reason.

He caught on with the Seahawks in 2021 on a one-year deal, playing nine games and amassing 15 tackles.

Before his NFL tenure, Nkemdiche starred at Ole Miss, earning first-team All-SEC honors and second-team All-American honors in 2015. He ultimately played three seasons with the Rebels after earning consensus No. 1 overall recruit honors in the class of 2013.