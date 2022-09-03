Seth Rollins Defeats Matt Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle in a heated grudge match at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday.

The Visionary used his rival's anger to get the better of him and eventually claimed the victory with a Stomp from the second rope

The match also turned out to be an instant classic in front of 62,296 fans at the Principality Stadium in the Welsh capital.

After weeks of attacks and attempting to one-up each other, the two men were scheduled to have a match at SummerSlam on July 30, but the bout was called off just days beforehand.

On the go-home episode of Raw before that, Rollins brutally beat Riddle down and hit him with a Stomp on the steel stairs. WWE subsequently announced The Original Bro was not medically cleared, meaning the match at The Biggest Party of the Summer was off.

Even so, Riddle showed up at SummerSlam and stormed the ring. He acknowledged that he wasn't cleared but called Rollins out for a fight anyway.

The Visionary obliged and took advantage of the injured Riddle by taking him out with another Stomp and putting him back on the shelf.

The Original Bro was off television for a couple of weeks before resurfacing for what was thought to be an interview via satellite. It turned out that he was actually backstage, though, and went after Rollins in an effort to exact revenge.

Riddle chased Rollins until The Visionary escaped through the crowd, and the live audience reacted with raucous cheers for the former UFC star.

Following the chaos, The Bro laid down a challenge for Clash at the Castle that was ultimately accepted, meaning they would finally lock horns more than a month after their SummerSlam match was canceled.

The feud got even more personal on the final episode of Raw before Clash at the Castle when Riddle suggested that Becky Lynch wears the pants in her relationship with Rollins, while Rollins mentioned Riddle's wife and kids leaving him.

Although there were no titles on the line and they were merely in Cardiff to settle the score, there was plenty of anticipation regarding Riddle and Rollins finally having a match.

They are considered two of the best in-ring workers in the entire business, and they showed throughout their rivalry that they possess solid on-screen chemistry.

The contest could have gone either way, but WWE decided to give Rollins the win, bolstering his case to return to the world title scene in the near future.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).