Trish Stratus Returning; Karrion Kross Eyes Bray Wyatt; Inside HHH Recruiting Hit Row

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Stratus to Appear at WWE Live Events in Canada

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus announced Monday that she will be in attendance at two WWE live events in her native Canada this weekend:

On Saturday night, Stratus will be present in Kingston, Ontario, and she will also be at Sunday's show in London, Ontario.

The seven-time WWE women's champion didn't make mention of next Monday's episode of Raw, but it stands to reason that she could be at that show as well since it will emanate from her hometown of Toronto.

Stratus is widely regarded as one of the best and most successful female performers in the history of pro wrestling, and she is among the most popular figures in WWE history as well, especially in Canada.

Her original retirement match occurred back in 2006 at Unforgiven in Toronto, and it came against her best friend in fellow WWE legend Lita.

Trish returned to wrestle a handful of matches in 2009, 2011 and 2018, but it was in 2019 that she competed in another bout that was once again billed as her retirement match.

Once again wrestling in Toronto, Stratus faced Charlotte Flair in a highly regarded match at SummerSlam, which was ultimately won by Flair.

The 46-year-old has not wrestled since then, but the door is seemingly always open for her to return, and it is fair to wonder if the live event appearances could lead to her doing something more substantial on television in the future.

Kross Acknowledges Potential Match vs. Wyatt

In the wake of his recent return to WWE, Karrion Kross got fans talking Monday by seemingly expressing interest in a match against Bray Wyatt.

Kross offered the following response to a tweet from former ECW ring announcer and personality Joel Gertner, who tweeted his desire to see a Kross vs. Wyatt match one day:

Wyatt has been a free agent since getting released by WWE last summer, but there is a growing belief among fans that he will eventually make his way back to the company.

The main reason for that is the fact that Triple H is now the head of WWE Creative in the wake of Vince McMahon's retirement, and he seems more than willing to bring former WWE stars back into the fold.

In the few weeks since Triple H took over, he has already re-signed Kross, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis and Hit Row, and it is fair to expect even more signings in order to add depth to the roster.

Kross was a two-time NXT champion under Triple H's leadership, but things quickly went south once he got called up to the main roster, as he was separated from Scarlett and experienced a gimmick change.

When Triple H brought Kross back a couple of weeks ago, it was with the same presentation he had in NXT, and it was in a big spot, as he attacked Drew McIntyre and confronted WWE universal champion Roman Reigns.

Wyatt was a three-time world champion during his initial WWE run and was one of the most popular Superstars on the roster. Given those factors, he would likely be pushed to the top fairly quickly as well upon returning.

Both Wyatt and Kross play dark characters that fans gravitate toward, and there is little doubt that they could do something special together.

If Triple H finds a way to sign Wyatt, it will likely be a matter of when rather than if he feuds with Kross, and doing a match between them on the WrestleMania stage would be the perfect showcase for both of their abilities.

Top Dolla Gives Backstage Info on Hit Row's WWE Return

Hit Row member Top Dolla provided some insight into how he, Ashante Thee Adonis and B-Fab made their WWE return last week.

Last year, Hit Row were a hugely popular act in NXT, but the entire group was released shortly after debuting on the main roster, leaving many to wonder what went wrong.

Since Triple H had a significant hand in the formation of the group, it wasn't particularly surprising that he made it a priority to bring them back once he became head of creative.

Appearing on Busted Open (h/t WrestlingInc's Ross Berman), Top Dolla divulged that he remained in contact with Triple H even after getting released and maintained a positive relationship with him.

Top Dolla added that Triple H reached out to Hit Row just over a week before their return and described how everything came together:

"[Triple H asked], 'How fast can I get you guys here?' And this was Wednesday of last week, and we were like, 'If you want us there, we can be there tomorrow.' We ended up having a Zoom call with him and just planned out what was gonna happen. Did physicals and contracts and all that.

"There's a million people Hunter could've brought back. The list is literally hundreds of performers. That made me feel not just special, but great."

Hit Row made a surprise appearance on last week's episode of SmackDown, with Top Dolla and Adonis cutting a promo. The group received a great reaction, and all three members cut a promo after the match.

They called themselves the "OG3," which is in reference to the fact that Isaiah "Swerve" Scott was part of the group in NXT.

Swerve signed with All Elite Wrestling, so he can't be part of this iteration of Hit Row, but Top Dolla, Adonis and B-Fab were the original members to begin with until Swerve was added.

Now, the trio will have a chance to make some waves on WWE's main roster, and they will undoubtedly be given a much fairer opportunity than they were the first time around.

