Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, John Elway Headline Inaugural California HS HOF Class

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The California High School Football Hall of Fame is going big with its inaugural class that will be unveiled at the Rose Bowl later this year.

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation announced the class of 113 players and coaches includes Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and John Elway.

Other notable athletes who will be inducted are Jackie Robinson, Reggie Bush and Richard Sherman.

Per NFL.com's Grant Gordon, the entire class features 29 players who have already been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Per Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times, players and coaches were nominated for the Hall of Fame "by the public and suggested by media sources for their contributions to high school football in California."

Robinson, who attended John Muir High School (Pasadena, California) starting in 1935, played baseball, football, track and basketball. Football was considered his best sport while he was in college at UCLA.

Brady was born and raised in California. The six-time Super Bowl champion played high school football at Junípero Serra. He was also a baseball player and got selected by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB draft after he graduated.

A four-time NFL MVP, Rodgers briefly lived in Oregon before his family returned to California. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 2002. The Green Bay Packers superstar set a school record with 2,466 passing yards in 2001.

Elway, like Brady, excelled in baseball and football as a high schooler. He was selected in the MLB draft twice, including out of Granada Hills High School in 1979 (18th round by the Kansas City Royals).

According to Gordon, the Rose Bowl is honoring 100 players in the inaugural class in celebration of the Rose Bowl Stadium's 100-year anniversary in 2022.

The California High School Football Hall of Fame is set to open in November, with a formal induction ceremony for the inaugural class taking place in the spring of 2023.