Royals' Amir Garrett Suspended 3 Games for Throwing Drink at Fan at White Sox Game

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals reliever Amir Garrett is facing the consequences after he was seen on video throwing a drink at a Chicago White Sox fan during a game earlier this month.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Garrett has received a three-game suspension and a fine for the incident.

In response to a tweet containing video of the incident, Garrett said "the disrespect is insane in these parks" from "grown men talking slick." He later issued an apology, saying he "[realized] my actions were uncalled for and that as players we are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans is a part of today's game."

After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Reds, Garrett has struggled in his first season in Kansas City. In 40 appearances out of the bullpen entering Monday, the left-hander has a 4.60 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 34 strikeouts and 25 walks in 31.1 innings.

Garrett had developed a reputation for not being afraid to mix it up with opposing players. Fans might remember him most for charging the entire Pittsburgh Pirates bench by himself during a game in 2019. He had also formed a rivalry with Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez, who was then with the Chicago Cubs. The two had multiple exchanges, with Garrett once receiving a five-game suspension for his involvement in a benches-clearing incident.

Garrett's latest fracas with the White Sox fan could be the result of frustrations boiling over amid a disappointing season. Kansas City is fourth in the American League Central with a 48-68 record and is on the verge of missing the playoffs for the seventh straight year.