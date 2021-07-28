Javier Baez Fined for Taunting Amir Garrett During Cubs' Walk-Off Win vs. Reds

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Major League Baseball fined Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez an undisclosed amount for taunting Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett after Baez hit a walk-off single Monday night at Wrigley Field, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman on Wednesday.

It was the latest flare-up between the National League Central rivals. Garrett was handed a five-game suspension in May for his role in a benches-clearing incident that began when he and Baez exchanged words.

Baez was held out of Tuesday night's contest against the Reds with a left heel injury. He was not listed in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup between the two clubs.

"He's got a style. We all get that," Baez said after the May incident with Garrett. "But I'm just not going let him or anyone disrespect my teammates or my team. It was not a big situation, you know? I'm going to try to stay professional with this, but … it doesn't matter who does it in the game—if someone else does it again, we'll go out there again."

The Reds entered Wednesday in second place in the National League Central, seven games behind the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs are in fourth place, 9.5 games back, and are preparing for the breakup of their championship core, which could mean Baez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo are dealt by Friday's trade deadline.

Cincinnati and Chicago will play their series finale Thursday. After that, they will face off six more times before the end of the season, with each team hosting a three-game set.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It remains to be seen if Baez will still be a Cub during those matchups.