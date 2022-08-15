Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson's Week 1 Status 'Very Much in Jeopardy' After Knee Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Zach Wilson may be starting the 2022 NFL season on the sidelines.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Week 1's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens is "very much in jeopardy" for the New York Jets' quarterback as he's set to have arthroscopic surgery for a torn meniscus and bone bruise on his right knee.

"We're optimistic, but he's not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision [on how to handle the meniscus]," head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Sunday.

The initial prognosis suggested a recovery time of two to four weeks, though it will depend on the extent of the repair needed for his meniscus, which will be determined during surgery.

Wilson suffered the injury during Friday night's preseason matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles and, at the very least, his preseason is over.

The 23-year-old threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 13 games last season, completing 55.6 percent of his passes. It was a tough introduction to the NFL for the then-rookie quarterback, and losing the rest of his preseason preparations this year isn't ideal.

"It's a setback in that he's missing an unbelievable opportunity to get the reps in, to play other defenses, especially the New York Giants, who have such an elaborate pressure-package system," Saleh noted. "He has to get dialed in, just like he did last year when he was hurt. The timing of it all is terrible and it sucks, but I think Zach still has an opportunity to grow from it if he attacks it mentally."

The Jets are scheduled to face the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Giants in the remainder of their preseason slate before opening the season against the Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Jets will count their blessings that Wilson didn't suffer a more serious knee injury, like an ACL tear, though it does remain a concern that the young quarterback has now had two injuries to his right knee in the past year.

Last season, a sprained PCL cost him four games, though it didn't require surgery.