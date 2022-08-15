Cameron Smith Withdraws from BMW Championship with Injury amid LIV Golf Rumors

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cameron Smith has withdrawn from the BMW Championship, which is scheduled to tee off Thursday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.

Smith's agent, Bud Martin, cited lingering hip discomfort as the reason for the decision.

This comes after Tom Morgan and James Corrigan of theTelegraph reported August 10 that Smith agreed to a deal with LIV Golf worth in excess of $100 million.

Golfers who signed with LIV Golf have been met with PGA Tour suspensions, and 11 golfers have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the tour in response.

As part of the suit, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones attempted to obtain a temporary restraining order allowing them to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. U.S. District Court Judge Beth Freeman denied the motion, finding their LIV Golf contracts accounted for any PGA Tour-related financial losses.

Smith qualified for the playoffs and entered the first leg, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The Open Championship winner tied for 13th, two shots behind winner Will Zalatoris. Zalatoris and Sepp Straka needed a three-hole playoff to determine a winner, and Smith might have taken part were he not assessed a two-shot penalty for a rules infraction in the third round.

Signing with LIV Golf would bring an end to a successful PGA Tour season for the 28-year-old Australian. He has three wins and seven top-10 finishes this year, and he sits third behind Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler in the FedEx Cup standings.