    Adam Sandler Congratulates Will Zalatoris on Winning 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 15, 2022

    Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

    Actor and comedian Adam Sandler congratulated professional golfer Will Zalatoris on winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday.

    Adam Sandler @AdamSandler

    Congrats Will! I’m happy for you! Happy’s happy for you! Enjoy it all! <a href="https://t.co/mlfRY2oYmr">pic.twitter.com/mlfRY2oYmr</a>

    Sandler once starred as a hockey player-turned-golfer in the classic film Happy Gilmore. Zalatoris bears a resemblance to Gilmore's first caddy, played by actor Jared Van Snellenberg.

    Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

    A long time coming. <a href="https://t.co/k28VBXXIfa">pic.twitter.com/k28VBXXIfa</a>

    Sandler previously made reference to this notion prior to the final round of the 2021 Masters, when Zalatoris was tied for second going into the final day.

    Adam Sandler @AdamSandler

    Have fun today young man. Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud. <a href="https://t.co/iwOEuMdR8W">pic.twitter.com/iwOEuMdR8W</a>

    Zalatoris ended up finishing solo second and responded to Sandler two days later.

    Will Zalatoris @WillZalatoris

    If you’re ever in need of a caddie again let me know. I’ll be better this time. I’m always available for you, Mr. Gilmore. <a href="https://t.co/R1e8awZIvh">https://t.co/R1e8awZIvh</a>

    Zalatoris, who has finished second in three majors over the past two years, earned his first-ever PGA Tour victory on Sunday.

