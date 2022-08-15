Adam Sandler Congratulates Will Zalatoris on Winning 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler congratulated professional golfer Will Zalatoris on winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday.

Sandler once starred as a hockey player-turned-golfer in the classic film Happy Gilmore. Zalatoris bears a resemblance to Gilmore's first caddy, played by actor Jared Van Snellenberg.

Sandler previously made reference to this notion prior to the final round of the 2021 Masters, when Zalatoris was tied for second going into the final day.

Zalatoris ended up finishing solo second and responded to Sandler two days later.

Zalatoris, who has finished second in three majors over the past two years, earned his first-ever PGA Tour victory on Sunday.