Astros' Alex Bregman Hit HR vs. Athletics After Request from Young Girl from Uvalde

Astros' Alex Bregman Hit HR vs. Athletics After Request from Young Girl from UvaldeAugust 14, 2022
Alex Bregman's home run carried far more significance than the two runs it added to the Houston Astros' tally in a 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
Bregman took Cole Irvin deep in the first inning.
The two-time All-Star told reporters after the game a girl from Uvalde, Texas, had asked him to hit a homer:
Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26
Before the game a young girl from Uvalde asked Alex Bregman (<a href="https://twitter.com/ABREG_1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ABREG_1</a>)to hit a home run & he did,helping the Astros win&win 1 for Uvalde on Uvalde Strong Day at MMP:”It was really cool, anything we can do for them. As soon as I got to the dugout Dusty said hey u hit 1 for Uvalde” <a href="https://t.co/5oiduK7Pxn">pic.twitter.com/5oiduK7Pxn</a>
Nineteen students and two teachers were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24.
The Astros brought members of the Uvalde community to Sunday's game.
Houston Astros @astros
Today, we welcomed the community of Uvalde to MMP for Uvalde Strong Day. <br><br>We are committed to the continued healing of the Uvalde community through the game of baseball. During the game, fans can purchase Uvalde Strong t-shirts, with all proceeds going to Uvalde Strong efforts. <a href="https://t.co/vyRVsy6sWF">pic.twitter.com/vyRVsy6sWF</a>
"This is just a little distraction and give a little something back, and that's what the Astros are about," Astros owner Jim Crane said of the Uvalde Strong Day event, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.
According to McTaggart, the team chartered buses for 500 community members and gave away 2,500 additional tickets for Sunday's contest.