Astros' Alex Bregman Hit HR vs. Athletics After Request from Young Girl from Uvalde

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Alex Bregman's home run carried far more significance than the two runs it added to the Houston Astros' tally in a 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Bregman took Cole Irvin deep in the first inning.

The two-time All-Star told reporters after the game a girl from Uvalde, Texas, had asked him to hit a homer:

Nineteen students and two teachers were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24.

The Astros brought members of the Uvalde community to Sunday's game.

"This is just a little distraction and give a little something back, and that's what the Astros are about," Astros owner Jim Crane said of the Uvalde Strong Day event, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

According to McTaggart, the team chartered buses for 500 community members and gave away 2,500 additional tickets for Sunday's contest.