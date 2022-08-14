Former UFC Fighter Rory MacDonald Retires from MMA After TKO loss to Dilano Taylor

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Former UFC fighter Rory MacDonald announced his retirement from MMA on Sunday at the age of 33.

MacDonald made it official in an Instagram post, writing: "My time has come to put the gloves down for good. I'm so thankful for this sport and every person I've been able to meet along the way."

On Saturday, MacDonald suffered a surprising loss to Dilano Taylor in the semifinals of the PFL welterweight playoffs. Following the first-round technical knockout defeat, MacDonald removed his gloves, which is normally a sign that a fighter is planning to retire, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

The British Columbia native trained with Canadian MMA legend Georges St-Pierre and became one of the greatest Canadian MMA fighters of all time in his own right.

MacDonald turned pro in 2005 and competed for many of the top promotions in MMA, including UFC, Bellator and PFL.

MacDonald fought for UFC from 2010 to 2016, going 9-4 during that time. He went 9-2 in his first 11 UFC bouts, earning victories over notable names such as Nate Diaz, BJ Penn and Tyron Woodley.

His second-to-last UFC fight was a welterweight title fight against Robbie Lawler at UFC 189, which Lawler won by fifth-round TKO.

MacDonald signed with Bellator in 2017 and had six fights for the promotion. He won the Bellator welterweight title in only his second fight but fell short in a subsequent attempt to become middleweight champion.

After Bellator, MacDonald made the move to PFL in 2021. He went just 2-4 in six PFL fights, however, and fell in the second round of the welterweight tournament in each of the past two years.

Overall, MacDonald went 23-10-1 during his career with nine wins by way of submission and seven by knockout.