Becky Lynch Trolls Ronda Rousey for Copying Her in WWE: 'Ronnie ❤️s the Man'

Becky Lynch took a shot at Ronda Rousey on Saturday, suggesting that Rousey's segment on the most recent episode of SmackDown was copying something she had done in the past.

Rousey is serving a storyline suspension for attacking an official after her loss to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. WWE also announced at the time that she had been fined for her actions.

On Friday's SmackDown, Rousey appeared through the crowd and noted that while she was fined a lot of money, she has plenty of money and dumped stacks of cash out of a bag.

A Twitter user posted a clip of Lynch doing something similar during her time as Raw women's champion and in the midst of her "The Man" persona, and Becky used it as an opportunity to poke fun at Rousey:

Lynch and Rousey have a checkered on-screen history, as they faced each other as part of the first women's main event match in WrestleMania history at WrestleMania 35. Lynch pinned Rousey to win a Triple Threat that also included Charlotte Flair to become both Raw and SmackDown women's champion.

Rousey took a few years off wrestling after that, but she returned at the Royal Rumble earlier this year and won the SmackDown women's title shortly after WrestleMania, although she dropped it to Morgan at Money in the Bank.

Similarly, Lynch was out for over a year on maternity leave before returning as Bianca Belair's surprise opponent at last year's SummerSlam. Lynch quickly defeated Belair to become SmackDown women's champion on that night.

Belair got her revenge last month at SummerSlam, and Lynch turned babyface after the match by showing The EST respect. On the same night, Rousey turned heel by attacking Morgan and an official.

Lynch is currently on the shelf with a separated shoulder, but she and Rousey seem to be on a collision course for a singles match, perhaps at WrestleMania 39 next year in Inglewood, California.

Becky tends to use social media as a means of furthering storyline beefs, and since she likely knows a match with Rousey is in her future, that was likely the driving force behind her remark.

