Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Has Not Done Enough' to Be Among Lakers' Greats

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James will go down as one of the greatest players in NBA history, but will he be remembered as one of the Los Angeles Lakers' greats?

Former NBA forward and 2016 NBA champion Richard Jefferson, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-60 to 2016-17, doesn't think so.

James said during an appearance on the Road Trippin' podcast (h/t Brad Sullivan of Lakers Daily):

"LeBron James has not done enough as a Laker to be on that list. Bron been there now — this is his fourth season, right? They've been in there four seasons. Two years, they haven't made the postseason. One year, they lost in the first round. And one year, they won a championship."

Right now, it's hard to determine if James will be remembered as one of the L.A. greats. He led the franchise to an NBA title in 2020, but he is entering just his fifth season in Purple and Gold in 2022-23.

It's possible James helps the franchise win another title before his tenure in L.A. comes to an end. But, right now, the Lakers roster doesn't look much better than last year, and after all, basketball is a team sport, and the four-time NBA champion will need some help in his quest for a fifth title.

If James manages to be considered one of the Lakers greats, he'll join a list that includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain.