FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022: J.J. Spaun Holds 1-Stroke Lead Entering Final Round

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

For the third straight day, J.J. Spaun maintained his lead in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Saturday's third round came down to the wire between Spaun and Sepp Straka. The pair were tied through 17 holes until Straka bogeyed on the 18th, allowing Spaun to maintain his one-shot lead.

Spaun finished Round 3 two under 68 and 13 under par total.

Here's a look at the leaderboard:

1. J.J. Spaun: -13

2. Sepp Straka: -12

T-3. Will Zalatoris: -11

T-3. Trey Mullinax: -11

T-3. Cameron Smith: -11

T-6. Tyler Duncan: -10

T-6. Troy Merritt: -10

T-8. Sungjae Im: -9

T-8. Hayden Buckley: -9

T-8. Sam Burns: -9

T-8. Matt Fitzpatrick: -9

T-8. Andrew Putnam: -9

T-8. Wyndham Clark: -9

T-8. Ryan Palmer: -9

T-8. Brian Harman: -9

T-8. Tony Finau: -9

Full leaderboard available at PGATour.com

Spaun got out to a decent start Saturday, shooting for par on each of the first nine holes. However, his performance on the back nine is what helped him maintain his lead.

The 31-year-old bogeyed on the 10th hole but bounced back with birdies on the 11th, 16th and 17th holes for a solid finish.

Spaun is hoping to record just his second PGA Tour victory since going full-time on the tour. His only win came at the Valero Texas Open in April, when he finished 13 under.

Sungjae Im had arguably the best performance in Round 3, finishing seven under 63 for a total of nine under. Through the front nine, the 24-year-old carded two birdies, a bogey and an eagle to move to three under.

Im carded four more birdies on the back nine, including one on the 18th green.

Will Zalatoris also had a solid third round, finishing five under 65 and 11 under total to move into a tie for third place with Trey Mullinax and Cameron Smith.

The 25-year-old carded two birdies and a bogey on the front nine before a scorching performance on the back nine that saw him card four more birdies to remain within striking distance of the lead.

Other notables included Tony Finau, who is tied for eighth; Collin Morikawa, who is tied for 17th; and Jon Rahm, who is tied for 25th.

Finau is aiming to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive starts. He is just four shots off the lead, so he'll need a near-perfect performance Sunday to capture the victory.

Scottie Scheffler currently sits first in the FedEx Cup standings. Spaun, who enters Round 4 at TPC Southwind in the lead, sits 26th.