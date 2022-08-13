WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre Unlikely to Have Surgery for Back Injury; Will Fight Reigns

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Drew McIntyre—the No. 1 contender for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship—is reportedly dealing with a back ailment.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, McIntyre has been working through a "rough" back injury that caused WWE to pull him from live events this weekend.

Sapp added that the injury is not expected to require surgery, and McIntyre is still scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the universal title at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Sept. 3.

Thanks to a victory over Sheamus last month on SmackDown, McIntyre earned a WWE Universal Championship bout at Clash at the Castle.

Clash at the Castle will be the first WWE main roster pay-per-view event held in the United Kingdom since 2003, and since McIntyre is a native of Scotland, it makes the title opportunity against Reigns an even bigger deal.

Reigns retained against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam to cement the main event of Clash at the Castle, and he has already had a run-in with the Scottish Superstar.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, McIntyre confronted Reigns and The Usos, but just as he was about to strike, he was attacked by a returning Karrion Kross.

McIntyre was in action on Friday night's edition of SmackDown, teaming with Madcap Moss in a victory over The Usos. That was his first televised match since beating Sheamus on the July 29 SmackDown, although he has been active in live events.

Given the importance of Reigns vs. McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, it is understandable why WWE would want to take a cautious approach with McIntyre regardless of how serious the injury is.

McIntyre's first run in WWE ended in bitter disappointment when he was released in 2014, but after building himself back up in Impact Wrestling and on the independent scene, he returned to WWE in 2017.

He went on to win the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match and beat Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre also had a second WWE title reign after that.

Both of McIntyre's title wins came with nobody in the crowd, however, as they occurred at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McIntyre is still looking for his big moment in front of the WWE Universe, and if he can beat Reigns at Clash at the Castle, the reaction promises to be special.

