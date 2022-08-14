The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 41

0 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

What the UFC lacked in highly-ranked quality, it made up for in quantity.

Though only five fighters on Saturday's jam-packed Fight Night card in San Diego arrived with numbers alongside their names, fans in the Pechanga Arena were kept occupied for better than six hours by the time all 13 fights had gone from glove tap to hand raise.

It was the company's first event in San Diego since a Fight Night show in 2015.

Two-time bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz and current No. 5 contender Marlon Vera put their respective statuses on the line in a scheduled five-round main event. Meanwhile, 13th-ranked strawweight Angela Hill took on unranked Loopy Godinez in a catchweight bout, and No. 12 flyweight Cynthia Calvillo met No. 9 strawweight Nina Nunes at 125 pounds.

Brendan Fitzgerald, Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier steered the ESPN broadcast from the announce table while Megan Olivi worked the room for breaking news and features.

The B/R combat team was in the mix as well to compose a definitive list of the card's winners and losers. Scroll through to see what we came up with, and feel free to drop a thought or two of your own in the comments section.