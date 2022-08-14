Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete.

Wilson injured his knee on a scramble late in the first quarter and had to be taken out of the game.

There was some good news after Wilson underwent tests, as ESPN's Rich Cimini reported the second-year quarterback needed arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He also suffered a bone bruise.

Saleh told reporters after the game the team "walked off the field with very positive thoughts" that Wilson avoided a significant injury.

This is an important season for Wilson, who is looking to establish himself as a viable starter in the NFL after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in 2021. The 23-year-old threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 starts as a rookie.

The Jets made significant investments to boost the talent around Wilson and make things easier for him this season. Tight end C.J. Uzomah and rookie receiver Garrett Wilson were added to give him targets on the outside and over the middle. Guard Laken Tomlinson was added to upgrade his protection on the offensive line.

None of those moves will matter if Wilson continues to perform like he did as a rookie. Durability is also becoming a concern for the BYU alum. He sat out four games last year due to a PCL sprain in his right knee.

Until Wilson can return to the field, Joe Flacco will step in as New York's quarterback. The 37-year-old went 24-of-39 for 291 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins in his lone start for the Jets last season.