WWE Rumors: Talent Feel a Draft Will Take Place After Clash at the Castle

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

WWE talent reportedly believe the next draft will be held following the Clash at the Castle premium live event, which will take place on Sept. 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Steve Carrier of ThirstyForNews.com), there are multiple SmackDown Superstars scheduled to appear on the Sept. 5 and 12 editions of Raw and Raw Superstars scheduled to be on the Sept. 9 SmackDown.

Some WWE talent reportedly also said they have been told things that lead them to believe the draft is coming after Clash at the Castle, although it hasn't been confirmed to them.

Despite the brand split, Raw and SmackDown Superstars still appear on the other show from time to time, especially before and after premium live events.

Because of that, the internal schedule doesn't guarantee a draft is being held, but the fact that Superstars are reportedly scheduled to cross over for multiple weeks could be a sign that the draft is indeed approaching.

WWE last held a draft in October 2021, and the draft has been held in October each of the past three years, so a September draft would be slightly early.

Still, it makes sense for WWE to want to jump into a draft as quickly as possible following the change in leadership up top.

Last month, Vince McMahon retired from his positions as WWE CEO, chairman and head of creative, meaning new people are heading those roles for the first time since McMahon purchased WWE in 1982.

Triple H is the new head of creative, and he has already made some major changes during his short time at the helm, primarily in the form of bringing back Superstars who were released by WWE over the past year.

Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis and Hit Row are all back in the fold, and as the roster continues to expand, the need for a draft increases since it will allow Triple H to position his talent precisely how he desires.

Clash at the Castle will be WWE's first main-roster pay-per-view held in the United Kingdom in two decades, and it promises to be a newsworthy show, especially if Drew McIntyre knocks off Roman Reigns to become undisputed WWE universal champion.

There is a ton of excitement surrounding the WWE product now that Triple H is booking it, and it will likely reach a fever pitch if and when the rosters receive a much-needed shake-up through the draft.

