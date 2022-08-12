Little League World Series Regionals 2022: Scores and Bracket Results from Day 8

Hunter Martin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The final five teams that will compete in the 2022 Little League World Series are going to punch their ticket to Williamsport on Friday.

The Metro, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain and West regional finals take place across the United States.

Five teams from the U.S. have already won their regionals and will take part in this year's tournament starting next week. The international field has been set, with most tournaments finishing in late July.

Here are all the teams that have clinched a berth in this year's Little League World Series thus far:

United States Bracket

Indiana (Great Lakes)

Massachusetts (New England)

Tennessee (Southeast)

Texas (Southwest)

Washington (Northwest)

Iowa (Midwest)

Pennsylvania (Mid-Atlantic)

International Bracket

Chinese Taipei, Taipei (Asia-Pacific)

Brisbane, Queensland (Australia)

Willemstad, Curacao (Caribbean)

Vancouver, British Columbia

Bologna, Italy (Europe and Africa)

Takarazuka, Hyogo (Japan)

Managua, Nicaragua (Latin America)

Matamoros, Tamaulipas (Mexico)

Aguadulce Cabezera (Panama)

Guaynabo (Puerto Rico)

Iowa is back in the Little League World Series for the first time since 2018 and 15th time overall. The Davenport Southeast Little League squad came away with a 4-3 victory over Missouri that went into extra innings.

Theodore Swanson scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on a bases-loaded walk. Colin Townsend, who tossed 1.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. closed out the win in the bottom of the frame.

Hollidaysburg (PA) Area Summer Baseball Little League scored in each of the first four innings en route to a 7-3 win over Delaware to win the Mid-Atlantic regional.

Friday Results

Midwest Region: Iowa 4, Missouri 3 (F/7)

Mid-Atlantic Region: Pennsylvania 7, Delaware 3

Mountain Region: Nevada vs. Utah (5 p.m. ET)

Metro Region: New Jersey vs. New York (7 p.m. ET)

West Region: Arizona vs. Hawaii (9 p.m. ET)

Full schedule and LLWS tournament bracket are available at the Little League World Series' official site.